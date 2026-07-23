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English NewsEducationNEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI To Soon File Chargesheet Against 13 Accused; Major Update For Aspirants

NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI To Soon File Chargesheet Against 13 Accused; Major Update For Aspirants

CBI is set to file a chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET 2026 paper leak case after gathering evidence. Here's the latest update.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to soon file a chargesheet against the 13 accused arrested in the NEET 2026 paper leak case. 

All 13 accused, who were arrested by the CBI during the investigation into the alleged paper leak, are currently lodged in jail. 

According to sources, the investigating agency has gathered substantial evidence against all the accused and is preparing to submit the chargesheet before the court in the coming days. 

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The move comes following the Centre's decision to ensure the speedy trial of NEET paper leak cases through fast-track courts, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CBI is now expected to expedite the legal process by filing the chargesheet at the earliest. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Breaking News NEET Latest News ABP Live NEET 2026 NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case
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