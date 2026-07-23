The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to soon file a chargesheet against the 13 accused arrested in the NEET 2026 paper leak case.

All 13 accused, who were arrested by the CBI during the investigation into the alleged paper leak, are currently lodged in jail.

According to sources, the investigating agency has gathered substantial evidence against all the accused and is preparing to submit the chargesheet before the court in the coming days.

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The move comes following the Centre's decision to ensure the speedy trial of NEET paper leak cases through fast-track courts, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CBI is now expected to expedite the legal process by filing the chargesheet at the earliest.

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