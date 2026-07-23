CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Dates 2026 Out; Check Complete Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the Class 12 Supplementary Practical Examinations 2026. As per the official notification, the practical exams will be conducted from July 29 to August 4, 2026.

Regular students will take their supplementary practical examinations at their respective schools. Private candidates, meanwhile, must appear at the examination centres allotted to them by the Board.

CBSE has also clarified that if the required laboratory or practical facilities are not available for a particular subject at an allotted centre, the concerned Regional Office will arrange a nearby examination centre to ensure the smooth conduct of the practical examinations.

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CBSE Releases Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Schedule

As per the official schedule, regular students will take their supplementary practical examinations at their respective schools. Private candidates, however, must appear at the examination centres allotted to them by the Board.

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CBSE has further clarified that in cases where the allotted school or examination centre does not have the required laboratory or practical facilities for a particular subject, the concerned Regional Office will make arrangements for a nearby centre to ensure that the examinations are conducted smoothly.

The supplementary practical examinations will be held for the following categories of candidates:

Students with Repeat in Practical (RP)

Students with Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB)

Which Students Need to Appear for Practical Exams?

The Board has explained the examination requirements for each category of candidates.

Students falling under the 'Repeat in Practical' (RP) category are required to appear only for the practical examination, as their previously secured theory marks will be carried forward and considered while preparing the final result.

On the other hand, candidates placed in the 'Repeat in Theory and Practical Both' (RB) category must appear for both the theory and practical supplementary examinations according to the schedule prescribed by CBSE.

Students are advised to carefully verify their category before reporting for the examinations to avoid confusion.

Important Instructions for Students and Schools

CBSE has directed all eligible students to contact their respective schools or allotted examination centres by July 27, 2026. Candidates must carry a copy of their mark sheet and admit card while reporting and should confirm their examination schedule and timings in advance.

The Board has also instructed schools and examination centres to upload the practical marks on the same day the practical examination is conducted. The notification clearly states, "Once uploaded, the marks will be treated as final, and no changes will be permitted."

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In addition, school principals and centre superintendents have been asked to prepare subject-wise lists of all candidates appearing for practical examinations and coordinate with the concerned Regional Office for the appointment of external examiners wherever required.

The notification further states, "The Regional Offices will appoint External Examiners for all students of Class XII. The Internal Examiners shall be appointed by the schools/centre superintendents from their own school teachers," ensuring that the practical examinations are conducted in accordance with the Board's guidelines.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official CBSE website and remain in touch with their schools for any further updates regarding the supplementary examination process.

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