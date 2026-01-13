Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingMathura E-Rickshaw Driver Brings Live Cobra To Hospital After Snakebite-Watch

Mathura E-Rickshaw Driver Brings Live Cobra To Hospital After Snakebite-Watch

According to reports, Deepak arrived at the district hospital after the bite but grew increasingly agitated at the waiting time. Once the situation was brought under control, doctors began treatment.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An e-rickshaw driver in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, shocked hospital staff and patients after pulling a live cobra from his jacket pocket while seeking urgent treatment for a snakebite. Deepak, who was travelling to Vrindavan when the 1.5-foot reptile bit his finger, reportedly caught the snake on the spot and kept it with him. Frustrated by delays at the district hospital emergency ward, he revealed the hissing cobra to force quicker medical attention, sparking panic before police secured it.

Pocket Cobra Panic At Hospital

According to reports, Deepak arrived at the district hospital after the bite but grew increasingly agitated at the waiting time. In an extraordinary move, he opened his jacket and produced the snake, sending patients and even staff fleeing in fear as it hissed and writhed. Police were called to the scene and took control of the cobra to restore order at the hospital.

Once the situation was brought under control, doctors administered anti-venom and began treatment. Deepak’s condition is now said to be stable. The incident has since gone viral online, drawing a mix of amusement and disbelief, with many calling it a “desi” response to a life-threatening problem, while others pointed out the dangers of handling a venomous snake, even to prove the cause of a bite.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video Trending
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report
News
Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow
Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow
Cities
Republic Day Curbs: Flying via Delhi Next Week? Airspace Restrictions From Jan 21-Check Advisory
Republic Day Curbs: Flying via Delhi Next Week? Airspace Restrictions From Jan 21-Check Advisory
News
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
Advertisement

Videos

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results
BMC & 29 Civic Body Polls Today: Final Campaign Ends Ahead of Crucial Mumbai Verdict
Sharad Pawar Signals Future Unity With Ajit Pawar, Says Politics Has No Permanent Friends or Foes
Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy With Communal Remarks Ahead of BMC Elections in Vasai-Virar
India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget