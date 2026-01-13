Mathura E-Rickshaw Driver Brings Live Cobra To Hospital After Snakebite-Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An e-rickshaw driver in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, shocked hospital staff and patients after pulling a live cobra from his jacket pocket while seeking urgent treatment for a snakebite. Deepak, who was travelling to Vrindavan when the 1.5-foot reptile bit his finger, reportedly caught the snake on the spot and kept it with him. Frustrated by delays at the district hospital emergency ward, he revealed the hissing cobra to force quicker medical attention, sparking panic before police secured it.

🚨Mathura: An e-rickshaw driver bitten by a venomous SNAKE waits at the district hospital, no treatment in sight.



-> When asked, "Where’s the snake?" he calmly pulls a LIVE snake out of his jacket 🤣🔥

India is not for beginners!

pic.twitter.com/0EZ2yBXzQw January 13, 2026

Pocket Cobra Panic At Hospital

According to reports, Deepak arrived at the district hospital after the bite but grew increasingly agitated at the waiting time. In an extraordinary move, he opened his jacket and produced the snake, sending patients and even staff fleeing in fear as it hissed and writhed. Police were called to the scene and took control of the cobra to restore order at the hospital.

Once the situation was brought under control, doctors administered anti-venom and began treatment. Deepak’s condition is now said to be stable. The incident has since gone viral online, drawing a mix of amusement and disbelief, with many calling it a “desi” response to a life-threatening problem, while others pointed out the dangers of handling a venomous snake, even to prove the cause of a bite.