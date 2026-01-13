Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air travellers flying in and out of Delhi may face fresh disruption from January 21, after the Union Government issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing daily airspace closures over the national capital. As per the NOTAM issued on Tuesday, Delhi’s airspace will remain closed from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm each day for six consecutive days, beginning January 21, in line with arrangements linked to Republic Day 2026. The restriction window overlaps with active flight hours and is expected to add pressure on operations at Delhi airport, one of the country’s busiest hubs, at a time when passengers are already dealing with delays caused by dense winter fog.

With controlled movement and heightened coordination required during such events like Republic Day, aviation schedules typically undergo adjustments. Airlines are expected to plan rerouting and rescheduling to manage traffic during the closure hours.

Fog Disrupts Flight Operations

The two-hour-and-25-minute closure is expected to affect a significant number of flights, including departures, arrivals and connections that pass through Delhi. Passengers may experience longer waits, re-timed departures, missed connections and last-minute changes, especially those travelling onwards to other cities or transiting internationally.

Aviation industry sources said the restriction may disrupt aircraft rotations and crew schedules, causing delays to cascade through the day. The situation could become more challenging as winter fog continues to affect visibility, already resulting in repeated delays and diversions at the Delhi airport.

Travellers have been advised to track airline updates closely, keep buffer time for delays and check revised schedules before leaving for the airport. Airlines, meanwhile, are expected to issue advisories as the closure dates approach and flight timetables are recalibrated around the restricted window.