Karan Aujla Pays Rs 22,000 Fines For Mumbai Auto Drivers, Wins Hearts Online

Singer Karan Aujla, who is currently in Mumbai for the India leg of his P-Pop Culture Tour, recently won hearts with a generous gesture. While enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in the city, the singer discovered that the driver had pending traffic fines. Without hesitation, he asked his team to clear the dues.

Moments later, he learned that another auto driver also had outstanding fines and instructed his team to settle those as well. This heartwarming gesture has been winning hearts left, right and centre.

Karan Aujla Pays Off Rs 17,000 Fine

A video of Karan travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai has gone viral online. The video, shared by his photographer Taran Sodhi, opens to show police officers stopping the auto due to unpaid fines. The camera then shows Karan seated inside the vehicle.

“We got pulled over. The guy has fines. Rs 17,000 fine,” Aujla says in the video, before asking a member of his team to pay the amount.

The video later shows his team clearing the driver’s dues. Aujla then says, “We got pulled over because the auto driver had some pending fines, and we told the policeman that we’d pay them. So sick, man. I love doing this.”

Pays Another Driver’s Dues Too

Soon after, another auto driver approaches the singer and requests help. “Mera bhi bharwa dijiye na [Please pay mine too],” the driver says. When asked about the amount, he reveals he has a Rs 16,000 fine, adding that even Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000 would help.

“These guys are going to love me here for paying everybody’s fines,” Aujla jokes in the video.

As the clip progresses, fans gather around him for selfies. When the second driver realises that it was Karan Aujla who cleared his dues, he warmly hugs the singer. Laughing, Aujla tells him, “Aage se fine nahi karna hai, phir koi aur pay nahi karega (Don’t get fined again, no one else will pay next time). Suddenly, I’m the city’s favourite.”

How Did Social Media Users React?

“That’s why I love this guy so much,” commented one social media user.

Another said, “This is the best kind of flex.”

“That’s a different kind of satisfaction,” shared a third.

A fourth posted, “That hits their wallet hard, for you it's a ticket price.”

Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture India tour

Karan Aujla began his P-Pop Culture India Tour at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He performed hits including Tauba Tauba, Gangster, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend and For A Reason. He even travelled across the stadium on a zip line.

Following his performance in New Delhi on 28 February, Karan will perform in Mumbai and Pune on 4 March, Chandigarh on 14 March, Indore on 21 March, and Bengaluru on 29 March.