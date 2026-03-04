Holi Fun Turns Disturbing In Haryana As Men Force Cow To Drink Alcohol In Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Holi is a festival of colours, happiness, and celebration. People across India celebrate it with music, sweets, and bright gulal. The festival marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. But sometimes, a few incidents during celebrations shock people online. Recently, a disturbing video related to Holi celebrations has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows a group of young men misbehaving with a cow during Holi. The video has upset many people and animal lovers, who say such actions should not happen during a joyful festival.

Viral Holi Video Shows Cow Being Forced To Drink Alcohol

A viral Holi video on social media has made many people angry. In the video, a group of young men celebrating Holi on a street can be seen creating trouble. They are covered in colours and appear to be drunk while playing Holi.

During the celebration, the group caught a cow that was walking on the road. They first tried to make the cow drink alcohol. When the animal refused, they forcefully held its mouth and lifted its neck. After that, they poured a full bottle of alcohol into the cow’s mouth.

Someone recorded the incident on camera and shared it on social media. The video quickly started spreading online, and many people watched it.

After seeing the clip, many viewers said they felt shocked and upset because the cow was clearly being treated badly.

Social Media Reacts To Cow Alcohol Viral Video

The cow alcohol viral video was shared from an Instagram account named “naughtyworld.” Since being posted, the video has been watched by lakhs of people and has received many reactions online.

The video also shows that after giving alcohol to the cow, the group did not stop. They tied the cow to a cart and made it pull the cart while several people sat on it. Many viewers said this was cruel because the animal was forced to work after being given alcohol.

Social media users strongly criticised the people in the video. One user wrote that humanity has died after seeing such behaviour. Another user said it is shameful that people who call the cow sacred would treat it like this.

Some users also demanded strict action and said people who harm helpless animals should be punished by law.