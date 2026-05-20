'Melody' Diplomacy: Wrong Parle Stock Soars As Internet Confuses Candy With Company

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi gifted Meloni Melody toffees, sparking online nostalgia and memes.

Confused investors pushed Parle Industries stock up significantly.

Parle Industries is unrelated to Melody, owned by Parle Products.

The meeting occurred during Modi's diplomatic tour of Europe.

Modi-Meloni Meet: A packet of Melody toffees, a smiling exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and social media doing what social media does best. That unusual mix was enough to send shares of Parle Industries racing into upper circuit territory on Wednesday, despite the company having absolutely nothing to do with Melody candies.

On the BSE, the stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 5.25 after a viral clip showed Modi gifting Meloni a packet of the iconic Indian toffee during his visit to Rome. What followed was a rush of online chatter, nostalgia-filled posts, meme storms, and apparently, some enthusiastic stock buying based purely on a familiar name.

ALSO READ: Meloni's iPhone Case Has A Personal Photo On It: This Is How You Can Do The Same

Melody Moment Triggers Market Confusion

The frenzy began after PM Modi shared the moment online and praised the Indian candy. “Thank you for the gift,” Meloni wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Meloni (@giorgiameloni)

That short and cheerful interaction was enough to push “Parle” into trending territory online. Many users seemingly mistook Parle Industries for the company behind Melody toffees and started tracking the stock.

The catch? Melody is actually owned by Parle Products, the privately held FMCG giant known for household brands such as Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack and Hide & Seek.

It should be noted that Parle Products is not listed on the stock market and furthermore, Parle Industries has no operational or corporate connection with the confectionery maker.

The Company Behind The Viral Stock Spike

Parle Industries traces its roots back to 1983, when it was incorporated as Express Bottlers Services Pvt Ltd. The company later became Parle Software Ltd before evolving into its present form.

While it was originally associated with the Parle-Bisleri group decades ago, the company now functions independently and is involved in businesses related to infrastructure, real estate and paper waste recycling.

Still, none of those sectors stopped social media users from jokingly treating it like India’s “official Melody stock.”

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Melody Toffee Gesture For Giorgia Meloni Triggers Massive ‘Melodi’ Buzz Online: 'Full Meme Mode'

Modi-Meloni Meeting Adds To Viral Buzz

The Melody moment came during Modi’s visit to Italy, the final stop in his five-nation diplomatic tour that also included the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Before formal bilateral talks, Meloni hosted Modi for dinner and accompanied him to the historic Colosseum in Rome. Following the meeting, Modi said the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues and expressed optimism over strengthening ties between India and Italy.

The visit also featured a warm reception from the Indian diaspora in Italy. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, cultural performances included Kathak, Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam presentations, while Italian musicians performed Indian classical music using instruments such as the Santoor, Tabla, Bansuri and Sitar.

An Italian Artist’s India Connection

During the Rome visit, Modi also met Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, who presented artwork inspired by Varanasi. The Prime Minister noted that the artist has spent more than four decades engaging with Indian culture and has created works based on the Mahabharata and Vedic themes.

But despite the diplomatic meetings, cultural showcases and official discussions, it was a humble packet of Melody that ended up stealing the internet’s attention and accidentally giving a tiny stock market counter its moment in the spotlight.