Iran has shown a willingness to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. This is seen as a critical breakthrough by US negotiators.
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Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report
US officials say Iran may give up its highly enriched uranium stockpile under a proposed deal with Washington, as Trump claims both sides are close to reaching an agreement.
- Iran reportedly willing to relinquish highly enriched uranium stockpile.
- US nearing agreement with Iran to end conflict, reopen Strait.
Before You Go
BREAKING: Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Denies Any Nuclear Deal Amid US Peace Talks Row
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a key element of the proposed agreement between Iran and the United States?
How did Iran agree to address its uranium stockpile?
Iran initially resisted, wanting to postpone the issue. However, US negotiators warned they would abandon talks and resume military operations if no commitment was made.
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