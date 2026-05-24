Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report

Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report

US officials say Iran may give up its highly enriched uranium stockpile under a proposed deal with Washington, as Trump claims both sides are close to reaching an agreement.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 May 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran reportedly willing to relinquish highly enriched uranium stockpile.
  • US nearing agreement with Iran to end conflict, reopen Strait.

One of the central elements of the proposed agreement between Iran and the United States is Tehran’s apparent willingness to relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to two US officials who shared the information to the New York Times.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington was “close” to reaching an agreement with Iran aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. However, he did not elaborate on the remaining challenges or specifics of the deal.

US officials said the current proposal does not yet define the exact mechanism through which Iran would surrender or neutralise its uranium stockpile. Those details are expected to be discussed in a subsequent round of negotiations focused specifically on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Still, American negotiators view Tehran’s broader commitment to address the stockpile as a critical breakthrough and a major condition for moving forward with the agreement, particularly amid expected scrutiny from Republican lawmakers in Congress.

How Iran Agreed For Deal?

According to the officials, Iran had initially resisted including its enriched uranium reserves in the first phase of the deal, arguing that the issue should be postponed to later nuclear talks. However, US negotiators reportedly warned through intermediaries that Washington would abandon negotiations and resume military operations if no commitment on the stockpile was included in the initial framework.

The issue carries major strategic significance because most of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is believed to be stored at the Isfahan nuclear facility, which was targeted by US Tomahawk missile strikes last year. The strikes reportedly buried much of the material underground.

US military planners had recently discussed several options with Trump, including using bunker-buster bombs to destroy the uranium stockpile at Isfahan. Another proposal reportedly involved a joint US-Israeli commando raid to recover the material after Iran regained access to it following the strikes. However, the high-risk mission was never authorised due to concerns over potential casualties.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran currently possesses nearly 970 pounds of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity — a level close to weapons-grade enrichment.

US Iran May Discuss To Transfer Uranium Stockpile To Russia

Officials said one possible option under discussion is for Iran to once again transfer its uranium stockpile to Russia, similar to arrangements made under the 2015 nuclear deal brokered during the Obama administration. Another possibility involves diluting the enriched uranium to levels unsuitable for nuclear weapons production.

Future negotiations are also expected to address broader questions surrounding Iran’s uranium enrichment programme. The United States has reportedly pushed for a 20-year freeze on enrichment activities, while Iran has proposed a significantly shorter moratorium.

Another major component of the proposed agreement involves access to billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets held abroad. US officials said Tehran would receive phased access to reconstruction and financial funds only after reaching a final nuclear settlement, creating an incentive for Iran to remain engaged in the negotiations.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Denies Any Nuclear Deal Amid US Peace Talks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a key element of the proposed agreement between Iran and the United States?

Iran has shown a willingness to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. This is seen as a critical breakthrough by US negotiators.

How did Iran agree to address its uranium stockpile?

Iran initially resisted, wanting to postpone the issue. However, US negotiators warned they would abandon talks and resume military operations if no commitment was made.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 24 May 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War Uranium Stockpile US Iran Peacetalk
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
At Least 10 Killed After Explosion On Railway Track In Pakistan’s Quetta
At Least 10 Killed After Explosion On Railway Track In Pakistan’s Quetta
World
Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report
Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report
World
'Hormuz Will Be Opened': Trump Says US-Iran Deal 'Largely Negotiated,' Announcement Soon
Trump Says US-Iran Agreement 'Largely Negotiated,' Hormuz Will Be Opened
World
White House Locked Down After Firing At Security Checkpoint, Suspect Shot Dead By Secret Service
Gunfire Erupts Near White House Security Checkpoint, Suspect Shot Dead
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim, Denies Any Nuclear Deal Amid US Peace Talks Row
BREAKING: Pakistan Offers to Host US-Iran Talks as Trump Signals Possible Peace Deal
BREAKING: Trump Signals Historic Iran Peace Deal as Hormuz Talks Reach Final Stage
BREAKING: CM Yogi Calls Emergency Power Review Meet Amid Massive Electricity Crisis in UP
BREAKING: White House Gunfire Sparks Fresh Questions Over Threats to Donald Trump
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget