OPINION | Gen Z Wanted A 'Real' Movement. It Got ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Instead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJI compares unemployed youth to 'cockroaches' amid judicial scrutiny.

New group 'Cockroach Janta Party' gains 14 million followers.

CJP manifesto targets political posts, media, and politicians' defections.

Cockroach Janta Party: "There are youngsters like cockroaches who do not get any employment… some of them become media, some become social media, some RTI activists, and they start attacking everyone."

These are the words of CJI Surya Kant, comparing unemployed young Indians to cockroaches. Hearing a plea linked to Senior Advocate designation, the CJI said judges were aware of social media attacks on the judiciary and warned lawyers against joining “parasites” targeting the system.

Sure, the comment rubbed me the wrong way too, but honestly, not as much as you'd think. What bothered me far more was what came after the comment, how our generation reacted to it, and, more importantly, who showed up to cash in on that reaction.

Enter ‘Cockroach Janta Party’

If you're from my generation, yes, Gen Z, you probably have some idea of what this whole spectacle is about. One comment from the CJI triggered a massive backlash, mostly on Instagram. And by massive, I mean 14-million massive.

Now let's get to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) manifesto. The official site lays out five 'promises’; you know, just in case they ever actually come to power:

No post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices. Strict action against vote deletion by the election authorities. 50% reservation for women in Parliament and Cabinet. Action against media houses linked to Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. A 20-year ban on politicians who switch parties.

These aren't entirely unreasonable demands on paper. But notice what's missing: anything about jobs, education, or the actual problems young Indians are drowning in. The eligibility to join CJP isn't really eligibility in the traditional sense; it's more of an escape from reality.

If you're lazy, unemployed, chronically online, and can rant professionally, congratulations, you're in.

Tongue-in-cheek slop? 100%. An actual manifesto that promises actual changes? Ha!

Just goes on to show how ‘serious’ a party CJP is.

Abhijeet Dipke's ‘Interesting’ Background

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has a fairly impressive portfolio on paper. He studied journalism and public relations, then went on to pursue PR studies from Boston University. His work experience is where things get interesting. He was a political communication strategist who volunteered with the social media team of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was associated with their meme-based digital campaigns between 2020 and 2023, and helped create political and social media content focused on youth engagement.

Keep that tucked away at the back of your mind.

Currently, CJP is the most-followed political movement with 14 million Instagram followers. Their X (formerly Twitter) account was recently banned, and like clockwork, a new one went up almost immediately after.

Dipke also took to Instagram to allege that his account was being hacked.

Our Generation Is The Easiest To Lure, Like A Kid With A Lollipop

Before you roll your eyes and think, "Oh, this is written by someone who doesn't even belong to us," relax. I'm 21. I'm right here with you.

I hated CJI calling us 'cockroaches' too, but looking back, it was almost a compliment. We've survived everything. We are the most tech-forward generation; we find ways to keep going even when things fall apart. While the country was struggling through LPG shortages, our generation was diffusing tension with memes and reels. So yes, in a way, we are cockroaches: resilient, adaptable, impossible to kill.

But one thing I've noticed over the years is just how easy it is to mislead us. When the Nepal protests were happening, plenty of so-called 'influencers' tried to rile our generation up; thankfully, that fire died down. But then came CJP. At first, I thought this, too shall pass. Instead, it spread like wildfire.

Without a single background check or a moment's pause, millions of us started following the page, as if hitting that follow button was somehow making a difference.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janta Party Finds Celebrity Followers In Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi

For the first few days, people were blindly following, making patriotic edits, ranting on Instagram, and couldn't really complain, since ranting is literally the membership criteria. But once the storm settled, the wiser side of our generation started digging into Dipke’s background.

We've been waiting for a leader from our own generation for a long time. Dipke found the perfect window, right between the NEET paper leak and the CBSE revaluation fiasco, when our generation's blood was already boiling. A 30-year-old millennial walked in and set up what looks a lot like an anti-BJP establishment.

Rather than focusing on the real needs of young people, Abhijeet seems far more occupied with defeating the BJP, in terms of Instagram followers, at least. Take a look at his old tweets; the pattern of going after the BJP is consistent and deliberate.







CJP may have defeated BJP on Instagram, but in doing so, it also defeated the youth.

My Dear Gen Z… Please Focus.

I love being Gen Z. There is so much ahead of us: AI, new skills, new earning opportunities, you name it. But when I see my peers pouring energy into this instead of building themselves up, I find it hard to defend us when people question our generation.

Our generation is dangerously easy to manipulate. Dipke is proof that we made him famous because he said the right things at the right time, without knowing his ideology, his motive, or anything else that actually matters. A few angry reels and a catchy name were all it took.

ALSO READ: ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Lands In Trademark Dispute, Two People File Applications Over Name

I don't think this online facade has a long run. But don't be surprised if Abhijeet ends up with a party ticket someday, probably from the very establishment he built CJP to oppose, which would make their own manifesto the first casualty.

And when that happens, the 14 million who followed him will have nothing to show for it except a follow on a dead Instagram page.