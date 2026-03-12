Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A recent Iftar gathering in New York turned into a deeply emotional moment for celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. The Michelin-starred chef welcomed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to his Manhattan restaurant, Bungalow, where the mayor broke his Ramadan fast in the traditional way.

What made the evening particularly special was the memory it revived for Khanna. The chef later shared a heartfelt note on social media, recalling that he had first met Mamdani more than two decades ago when he was just a young child visiting New York with his mother, renowned filmmaker Mira Nair. The touching moment quickly caught the internet’s attention, with the video drawing millions of views online.

ALSO READ: Watch: Adorable Moment As Cheetah Jwala Welcomes Five Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park

Zohran Mamdani Breaks His Fast At Vikas Khanna’s Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

The special Iftar gathering took place at Khanna’s widely celebrated Manhattan restaurant, Bungalow. During the evening, Mayor Zohran Mamdani followed the traditional Ramadan practice of breaking his fast with a date before joining the meal prepared by the chef.

The moment carried deep significance for Khanna, who documented the evening on Instagram. The post showed Mamdani being served the date as part of the Iftar ritual, marking the start of the meal.

The restaurant had also created a thoughtful Iftar-themed setting, including a special “Table of Grace”. The arrangement featured prayer beads, ittar bottles, henna cones, prayer caps, surma containers, flowers and candles, creating a warm and reflective atmosphere for the occasion.

Chef Recalls Meeting Mamdani As A Child

While sharing the video online, Khanna revealed the remarkable connection behind the meeting. He explained that their paths had first crossed in 2001 during a difficult phase of his early years in New York.

"I had just survived homelessness, left a very abusive job, and started working at Salaam Bombay restaurant in Tribeca. I loved the name, it was also my favourite film by the iconic Mira Nair. One day, Mira walked in with her very young 8-year-old son, Zohran,"

The chef described the moment as one that stayed with him over the years. At that time, he had only recently started rebuilding his career in the city, making the encounter particularly memorable.

A Full Circle Moment After 25 Years

More than two decades later, that same young boy returned to Khanna’s restaurant, this time as the mayor of New York City. Cooking for Mamdani again after so many years brought a sense of reflection and pride for the chef.

"And today, 25+ years later, I had the honour of cooking for that same young boy, now a global leader shaping the future of New York City. Life truly comes full circle (sic),"

Khanna also shared how meaningful the experience felt for him personally.

"Thank you, Zohran Mamdani, for celebrating Iftar with us today. Cooking for you was deeply personal 25 years ago, and it feels even more meaningful today.”