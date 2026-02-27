Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleHoli 2026: Buying Khoya For Gujiya? Spot Fake Mawa In 1 Minute Before It Harms Your Family

Holi 2026: Buying Khoya For Gujiya? Spot Fake Mawa In 1 Minute Before It Harms Your Family

Planning to buy khoya for Holi sweets? Learn simple home tests to identify real and fake mawa and protect your family from harmful adulteration this festive season.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With Holi just days away, kitchens across India are buzzing with preparations for gujiyas, barfis and festive treats. But amid the excitement lies a serious concern, adulterated khoya flooding the markets. As demand surges during the festive season, so does the risk of fake mawa making its way into homes. The question is, are you bringing home purity or potential harm?

Food adulteration cases tend to spike before major festivals, and khoya remains one of the most commonly tampered dairy products. Here’s how you can protect your family with a few simple checks.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026: Pre And Post Skincare Routine You Should Follow Before And After Playing With Colours

What Is Fake Khoya Made Of?

Adulterated khoya is often prepared using synthetic milk, starch, refined flour, potato paste, vegetable fat or milk powder. In some cases, harmful chemicals are added to mimic texture and colour. While it may look similar to genuine mawa, consuming it can lead to stomach cramps, food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, allergies and long-term health complications. Children and elderly family members are especially vulnerable.

Easy Ways To Identify Real vs Fake Mawa

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
  • Rub Test: Take a small portion and rub it between your palms. Pure khoya feels smooth and leaves a slight oily trace. If it feels sticky, overly hard or unusually dry, it may be adulterated.
  • Smell And Taste Check: Authentic khoya carries a mild milky aroma and slightly sweet flavour. A bitter, sour or artificial smell should immediately raise suspicion.
  • Water Test: Add a small amount of khoya to warm water and stir. Pure khoya dissolves gradually, giving a milk-like appearance. If the water turns excessively white or separates into grainy particles, adulteration is likely.
  • Iodine Test: Mix khoya with warm water and add a few drops of iodine tincture. If the mixture turns blue, starch has been added. No colour change indicates purity.
  • Heating Test: Heat khoya with a little sugar. Genuine khoya thickens after releasing moisture, while fake versions may turn powdery or resemble rabri.

Health Risks You Shouldn’t Ignore

Consuming adulterated khoya can cause food poisoning, digestive distress, allergic reactions and even liver or kidney complications over time.

What appears to be a festive indulgence can quickly become a medical emergency if caution is ignored.

Smart Buying Tips For Holi 2026

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
  • Purchase only from reputed, hygienic shops
  • Avoid unusually cheap or overly white, shiny khoya
  • Be cautious of brightly coloured sweets
  • When possible, prepare khoya at home using full-cream milk

Making khoya at home is simple, simmer full-cream milk on low heat, stirring continuously until it thickens completely. It may take time, but it guarantees purity.

Festivals are meant to bring joy, not health scares. This Holi, take a moment to test your khoya before you prepare sweets. A little awareness today can prevent serious health risks tomorrow.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is adulterated khoya made of?

Adulterated khoya can be made from synthetic milk, starch, refined flour, potato paste, vegetable fat, or milk powder. Sometimes, harmful chemicals are added to mimic the texture and color of real khoya.

What are the health risks of consuming adulterated khoya?

Consuming adulterated khoya can lead to stomach cramps, food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhea, and allergic reactions. Long-term consumption may cause liver or kidney complications.

How can I test if khoya is pure at home?

You can perform a rub test, smell and taste check, water test, iodine test, or a heating test. For example, pure khoya feels smooth and leaves an oily trace, while starch is detected by a blue color change with iodine.

What are some smart buying tips for khoya during festivals?

Purchase khoya only from reputed and hygienic shops. Avoid khoya that is unusually cheap, overly white, or shiny. Be cautious of brightly colored sweets.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lifestyle Holi 2026 Real Vs Fake Khoya Mawa Purity Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Holi 2026: Buying Khoya For Gujiya? Spot Fake Mawa In 1 Minute Before It Harms Your Family
Holi 2026: Buying Khoya For Gujiya? Spot Fake Mawa In 1 Minute Before It Harms Your Family
Lifestyle
Holika Dahan 2026: Is It On 2 Or 3 March? Know Exact Muhurat, Bhadra Kaal & Chandra Grahan Timings
Holika Dahan 2026: Is It On 2 Or 3 March? Know Exact Muhurat, Bhadra Kaal & Chandra Grahan Timings
Lifestyle
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Know The Exact Vrat Paran Time, Puja Vidhi, And Auspicious Yogs
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Know The Exact Vrat Paran Time, Puja Vidhi, And Auspicious Yogs
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk: Before You Play With Colours, Here’s Why Pre-Holi Oiling Is Essential
ABP Live Doc Talk: Before You Play With Colours, Here’s Why Pre-Holi Oiling Is Essential
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of india 2026: Resilience and Inner Strength Shape Dialogue at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Says Politics Has Transformed Under PM Modi at Ideas of India Summit
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted; CBI Faces Departmental Probe, ED Case Looms
Breaking News: Congress Reacts as Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, CBI Faces Departmental Inquiry
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget