Holi 2026: Buying Khoya For Gujiya? Spot Fake Mawa In 1 Minute Before It Harms Your Family

With Holi just days away, kitchens across India are buzzing with preparations for gujiyas, barfis and festive treats. But amid the excitement lies a serious concern, adulterated khoya flooding the markets. As demand surges during the festive season, so does the risk of fake mawa making its way into homes. The question is, are you bringing home purity or potential harm?

Food adulteration cases tend to spike before major festivals, and khoya remains one of the most commonly tampered dairy products. Here’s how you can protect your family with a few simple checks.

What Is Fake Khoya Made Of?

Adulterated khoya is often prepared using synthetic milk, starch, refined flour, potato paste, vegetable fat or milk powder. In some cases, harmful chemicals are added to mimic texture and colour. While it may look similar to genuine mawa, consuming it can lead to stomach cramps, food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, allergies and long-term health complications. Children and elderly family members are especially vulnerable.

Rub Test: Take a small portion and rub it between your palms. Pure khoya feels smooth and leaves a slight oily trace. If it feels sticky, overly hard or unusually dry, it may be adulterated.

Take a small portion and rub it between your palms. Pure khoya feels smooth and leaves a slight oily trace. If it feels sticky, overly hard or unusually dry, it may be adulterated. Smell And Taste Check: Authentic khoya carries a mild milky aroma and slightly sweet flavour. A bitter, sour or artificial smell should immediately raise suspicion.

Authentic khoya carries a mild milky aroma and slightly sweet flavour. A bitter, sour or artificial smell should immediately raise suspicion. Water Test: Add a small amount of khoya to warm water and stir. Pure khoya dissolves gradually, giving a milk-like appearance. If the water turns excessively white or separates into grainy particles, adulteration is likely.

Add a small amount of khoya to warm water and stir. Pure khoya dissolves gradually, giving a milk-like appearance. If the water turns excessively white or separates into grainy particles, adulteration is likely. Iodine Test: Mix khoya with warm water and add a few drops of iodine tincture. If the mixture turns blue, starch has been added. No colour change indicates purity.

Mix khoya with warm water and add a few drops of iodine tincture. If the mixture turns blue, starch has been added. No colour change indicates purity. Heating Test: Heat khoya with a little sugar. Genuine khoya thickens after releasing moisture, while fake versions may turn powdery or resemble rabri.

Health Risks You Shouldn’t Ignore

Consuming adulterated khoya can cause food poisoning, digestive distress, allergic reactions and even liver or kidney complications over time.

What appears to be a festive indulgence can quickly become a medical emergency if caution is ignored.

Smart Buying Tips For Holi 2026

Purchase only from reputed, hygienic shops

Avoid unusually cheap or overly white, shiny khoya

Be cautious of brightly coloured sweets

When possible, prepare khoya at home using full-cream milk

Making khoya at home is simple, simmer full-cream milk on low heat, stirring continuously until it thickens completely. It may take time, but it guarantees purity.

Festivals are meant to bring joy, not health scares. This Holi, take a moment to test your khoya before you prepare sweets. A little awareness today can prevent serious health risks tomorrow.