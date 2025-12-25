Netizens React To Pak Top Cop's Podcast Account Of Murder Case, Call It ‘Scripted’

A video clip featuring Pakistani police officer Shehr Bano has gone viral after she abruptly left a podcast recording to respond to what she later described as a murder case.

During the recording, Shehr Bano is seen answering a phone call, saying, “I am getting a call. Okay, it’s a call from the SHO. Yes, Khurram? Yes? Where? The person has been caught? Very good. Wait, I am coming… Goodbye.”

She then tells the podcaster, “You all stay here as you are. A murder has taken place; I’ll quickly handle it and come back, okay?”

The podcaster responds, “Okay.”

‘One Hour Later’: Return to the Studio

The video then cuts to a caption reading “One Hour later”, after which the podcaster asks about the emergency.

“Ma’am, you had just gone for an emergency, and we really like this dedication of yours — that you are loyal to your job. So what happened?”

Shehr Bano replies briefly, “Murder.”

Details of the Incident

When asked for further details, Shehr Bano explains, “It happened in Defence Phase A, in K Block, which falls under our Police Station A.”

She adds that the accused and the victim were friends, and the murder was allegedly planned following a dispute over money:

“A friend, out of frustration… because he had taken money from another friend, and when the money was demanded back, he got angry and, in a planned manner, killed his friend.”

Shehr Bano further states that relatives became suspicious when calls went unanswered and went to the house to enquire:

“Then they went straight to the police station. The police responded immediately and caught the person red-handed.”

Hostages Found Safe

According to Shehr Bano, others were being held illegally inside the house, “A child was being held hostage, and a pistol was pointed at them.”

She confirms that the accused was arrested and those confined were rescued safely, “That is, the police arrested the murderer. And those who were kept in illegal confinement are safe.”

She adds that the victim had already been killed by the time police arrived, “The person who was murdered, who was his friend, had already been killed by him. And the police found the body in the drawing room.”

Social Media Reacts

The exchange has sparked sharp reactions online, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with several users questioning the authenticity and presentation of the episode.

While some netizens reacted saying, "Ye script likhta kaun hai?", certain other said "kalesh kidhar hai?"

Yet another netizen emphasized on the fact that they are really doing this and then another one said that he really respects Arjun Kapoor "after seeing the acting of these actors."

Further, yet another user commented that Pakistan is made from a different material.