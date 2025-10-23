Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingNadia Or Nadir? The Individual Behind Viral Reels And Monosyllabic Replies

Nadia Or Nadir? The Individual Behind Viral Reels And Monosyllabic Replies

What began as a stream of short videos showing a husband playfully asking his wife everyday questions - to which she responds with a simple, deadpan "jee" - quickly went viral across South Asia. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
A seemingly innocent series of Instagram reels featuring a Pakistani couple has taken the internet by storm - and now, an unexpected revelation has turned the lighthearted trend into a full-blown social media mystery.

What began as a stream of short videos showing a husband playfully asking his wife everyday questions - to which she responds with a simple, deadpan “jee” - quickly went viral across South Asia. 

All of these exchanges between Nadia and her husband follow a template. In each video, the pattern remains the same. The husband calls out, “Nadia!” to which she promptly replies, “Jee!” He follows up with affectionate phrases like “Meri soni suhani,” earning another soft “jee” in response. When he teasingly calls her “meri baggo,” the exchange concludes once again with the now-iconic “jee.”

The couple’s chemistry, the husband’s teasing tone, and the wife’s monosyllabic, deadpan replies struck a chord with audiences, spawning countless memes, duets, and parody videos.

But the story took an unexpected turn this week after Pakistani media outlets claimed that “Nadia”, the soft-spoken woman in the videos, might not be who viewers thought she was.

The Viral Sensation: Nadia Or Nadir?

The reels, shared on Instagram, featured a series of casual domestic exchanges, with the husband asking everyday questions, only for “Nadia” to respond with her trademark “jee”. The videos amassed millions of views within days, making “Nadia Jee” a household name among social media users.

The Reveal

However, some recent videos of the couple, showcase a series of leaked photos which depict Nadia in the visual description of a man. Is Nadia, in fact, a man named Nadir? The images, allegedly taken from older social media profiles, showed a person closely resembling “Nadia” in distinctly masculine attire.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by scenes nd spill💗 (@scenes_nd_spilll)

Social Media Reacts

The revelation sent shockwaves through online communities, with users flooding comment sections with disbelief, humour, and speculation. Memes multiplied, and “Nadia or Nadir” began trending across Instagram.

Some users praised the twist as an act of online performance art, while others criticised the apparent deception. A few defended the duo, calling it harmless entertainment in a space where virality often hinges on surprise and absurdity.

What Does The Couple Say?

While the couple has made several appearances in the Pakistani media ever since the revelation, they have neither confirmed nor denied the claims of Nadia actually being Nadir.

As the internet continues to debate the truth behind Pakistan’s most viral “couple,” one thing is clear: in the age of algorithm-driven fame, even a one-word reply can make — and unmake — an entire persona.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video Nadia Pakistani Couple
