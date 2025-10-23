Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested

A horrific crime shook Bengaluru Rural on Tuesday night, when a woman from West Bengal, employed at a beauty parlour, was allegedly gangraped and robbed in a private residence in the Gangondanahalli area, under the jurisdiction of Madanayakanahalli Police Station.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9:15 PM and 12:30 AM when five men forced their way into the house. At the time, six people were present. Authorities said the suspects dragged the woman into an adjoining room and assaulted her.

Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba told reporters, “The accused not only raped the woman but also stole two mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash before fleeing.”

The crime came to light when the victim’s elder son called the police around 12:30 AM. Senior officers immediately rushed to the scene.

Victim’s Background And Investigation

Preliminary investigations reveal that the woman hails from West Bengal and lived in the area on rent along with two other women and two children. The accused are reportedly residents of the same locality.

C.K. Baba added, “The victim is now out of danger. We are also investigating whether the accused knew the victim prior to this incident.”

Of the five alleged perpetrators, three, identified as Kartik, Glen, and Suvoyag, have been apprehended, while two remain at large. Police have launched a search operation to locate the remaining suspects.

A special team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has been formed to probe the case further.

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 70(1), 127(2), 118(1), 311, 324(3), and 190 for gangrape and dacoity.