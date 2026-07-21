WATCH: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts

One word was all it took. BJP MP Ravi Kishan's accidental reference to the leaked NEET question paper as the "NEET akhbaar" (newspaper) overshadowed his demand for strict action against the accused, with the gaffe rapidly going viral on social media.

The remark came after an NDA meeting during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where Ravi Kishan called for the harshest punishment for the 13 people arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demand for strict action against those responsible.

What Ravi Kishan said

Addressing reporters, the BJP MP said:

"All 13 people who have been arrested in this case should be given the harshest possible punishment, even if they hire the best lawyers. The punishment should be so stringent that no one in the future dares to play with the future of our children or leak the NEET Akhbar (newspaper). The Prime Minister has also said that every effort will be made to ensure they are punished at the earliest, so that a strong message is sent to future generations."

#WATCH | Delhi: On the NDA parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan', BJP MP Ravi Kisan Shukla says, "The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught should be given the harshest punishment. In the coming times, no one should dare to toy with the future of children… pic.twitter.com/KsTSWQ2R1l — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

While demanding exemplary punishment, Ravi Kishan inadvertently referred to the NEET question paper as the "NEET akhbaar", a slip that quickly went viral on social media.

Opposition, netizens react

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate mocked the remark, accusing the BJP of lacking seriousness over issues affecting students. "MP ji will give such punishment that no one will dare leak the 'NEET newspaper'. What do they consume? This is the seriousness of these people towards children's future and the NEET paper leak," she wrote on X.

सांसद जी ऐसी सज़ा देंगे कि कोई ज़ुर्रत नहीं करेगा “NEET अखबार” लीक करने की



किस चीज़ का सेवन करते हैं यह?



यह तो इन लोगों की संजीदगी है बच्चों के भविष्य और NEET पेपर लीक के लिए pic.twitter.com/sevt4SVtLC — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) July 21, 2026

The gaffe also drew reactions from social media users. One commentator quipped, "When did NEET become a newspaper?" while several others ridiculed the verbal slip.

Another user wrote: "BJP MP Ravi Kishan: Whoever leaked NEET Newspaper must be punished. This is the IQ level of BJP MPs who doesn't even know, NEET is a Examination and not a Newspaper. These people are in power and ruling our country 😭😭"

The remark came amid continuing uproar over the 2026 NEET paper leak, with the Opposition demanding a discussion in Parliament. The issue has triggered repeated protests and disruptions during the ongoing Monsoon Session, with both Houses witnessing multiple adjournments.