WATCH: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts

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English NewsTrending'What He Consumes': BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts | WATCH

'What He Consumes': BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts | WATCH

BJP MP Ravi Kishan's "NEET akhbaar" slip while demanding strict punishment for the paper leak accused went viral, drawing jibes from Congress and netizens amid the Parliament uproar.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 08:45 PM (IST)

One word was all it took. BJP MP Ravi Kishan's accidental reference to the leaked NEET question paper as the "NEET akhbaar" (newspaper) overshadowed his demand for strict action against the accused, with the gaffe rapidly going viral on social media.

The remark came after an NDA meeting during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where Ravi Kishan called for the harshest punishment for the 13 people arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demand for strict action against those responsible.

What Ravi Kishan said

Addressing reporters, the BJP MP said:

"All 13 people who have been arrested in this case should be given the harshest possible punishment, even if they hire the best lawyers. The punishment should be so stringent that no one in the future dares to play with the future of our children or leak the NEET Akhbar (newspaper). The Prime Minister has also said that every effort will be made to ensure they are punished at the earliest, so that a strong message is sent to future generations."

While demanding exemplary punishment, Ravi Kishan inadvertently referred to the NEET question paper as the "NEET akhbaar", a slip that quickly went viral on social media.

Opposition, netizens react

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate mocked the remark, accusing the BJP of lacking seriousness over issues affecting students. "MP ji will give such punishment that no one will dare leak the 'NEET newspaper'. What do they consume? This is the seriousness of these people towards children's future and the NEET paper leak," she wrote on X.

The gaffe also drew reactions from social media users. One commentator quipped, "When did NEET become a newspaper?" while several others ridiculed the verbal slip.

Another user wrote: "BJP MP Ravi Kishan: Whoever leaked NEET Newspaper must be punished. This is the IQ level of BJP MPs who doesn't even know, NEET is a Examination and not a Newspaper. These people are in power and ruling our country 😭😭"

The remark came amid continuing uproar over the 2026 NEET paper leak, with the Opposition demanding a discussion in Parliament. The issue has triggered repeated protests and disruptions during the ongoing Monsoon Session, with both Houses witnessing multiple adjournments.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
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