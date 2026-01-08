Indian Man Sells Samosa On London Train, Video Sparks Massive Online Debate — WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The internet loves its unexpected moments and this week, one such scene from the London Underground has completely stolen the spotlight. A viral Instagram clip showing an Indian restaurant owner confidently selling samosas inside a London train has left millions of viewers stunned, amused, divided, and deeply engaged.

What started as a creative food promotion quickly turned into a full-blown social media storm.

Inside the Viral Video That Has Everyone Talking

🚨 A man from Bihar went to UK and started selling samosas in the bustling streets of London. He has gone viral and is now earning Rs 10 lakh per day. pic.twitter.com/a7Ijnx82cf — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) January 8, 2026

The video features the owner of London-based eatery Ghantawala Bihari Samosa, dressed in traditional Indian attire, carrying a tray filled with freshly made samosas as he steps onto a train at South Harrow Underground Station.

The clip also captures behind-the-scenes moments from his kitchen, where the samosas are fried fresh before being taken straight onto the train. Passengers — all appearing to be of Indian origin — are served the hot snacks along with mint and imli chutneys.

While the setting resembles an actual sales pitch, the context suggests the scene was likely staged as a promotional campaign rather than a spontaneous business move.

The result? Over 9.3 million views and counting.

Internet Reacts: Pride, Cringe, Curiosity, And Comedy

As the video raced across platforms, opinions poured in and they couldn’t be more divided.

Some viewers were visibly uncomfortable:

"Bro, just for the sake of your sale, don't ruin the whole of India's respect," one comment read. "Made me embarrassed," said another.

But not everyone felt the same way.

Others found the concept refreshing and bold.

The clash of reactions only fueled the conversation further, turning the video into one of the week’s most talked-about food moments.

Not His First Viral Act

Interestingly, this isn’t the owner’s first brush with internet fame. Back in September, he had already gone viral after being seen selling samosas on the streets of London, proving once again that unconventional marketing, when done boldly, rarely goes unnoticed.

Why This Moment Matters

In an age where creativity drives visibility, this playful collision of cultures, a traditional Indian snack on a London Tube, has struck a chord far beyond food lovers. Whether viewed as genius marketing, cultural pride, or simply social media theatre, one thing is certain, the samosa has officially boarded the global conversation.

And the internet? It’s still deciding how it feels about that.