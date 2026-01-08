Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingIndian Man Sells Samosa On London Train, Video Sparks Massive Online Debate — WATCH

Indian Man Sells Samosa On London Train, Video Sparks Massive Online Debate — WATCH

An Indian restaurant owner selling samosas on a London train has triggered massive online reactions. The viral video has divided the internet and left food lovers talking.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The internet loves its unexpected moments and this week, one such scene from the London Underground has completely stolen the spotlight. A viral Instagram clip showing an Indian restaurant owner confidently selling samosas inside a London train has left millions of viewers stunned, amused, divided, and deeply engaged.

What started as a creative food promotion quickly turned into a full-blown social media storm.

Inside the Viral Video That Has Everyone Talking

The video features the owner of London-based eatery Ghantawala Bihari Samosa, dressed in traditional Indian attire, carrying a tray filled with freshly made samosas as he steps onto a train at South Harrow Underground Station.

The clip also captures behind-the-scenes moments from his kitchen, where the samosas are fried fresh before being taken straight onto the train. Passengers — all appearing to be of Indian origin — are served the hot snacks along with mint and imli chutneys.

While the setting resembles an actual sales pitch, the context suggests the scene was likely staged as a promotional campaign rather than a spontaneous business move.

The result? Over 9.3 million views and counting.

Internet Reacts: Pride, Cringe, Curiosity, And Comedy

As the video raced across platforms, opinions poured in and they couldn’t be more divided.

Some viewers were visibly uncomfortable:

"Bro, just for the sake of your sale, don't ruin the whole of India's respect," one comment read. "Made me embarrassed," said another.

But not everyone felt the same way.

Others found the concept refreshing and bold.

The clash of reactions only fueled the conversation further, turning the video into one of the week’s most talked-about food moments.

Not His First Viral Act

Interestingly, this isn’t the owner’s first brush with internet fame. Back in September, he had already gone viral after being seen selling samosas on the streets of London, proving once again that unconventional marketing, when done boldly, rarely goes unnoticed.

Why This Moment Matters

In an age where creativity drives visibility, this playful collision of cultures, a traditional Indian snack on a London Tube, has struck a chord far beyond food lovers. Whether viewed as genius marketing, cultural pride, or simply social media theatre, one thing is certain, the samosa has officially boarded the global conversation.

And the internet? It’s still deciding how it feels about that.

Frequently Asked Questions

What viral video is being discussed?

A video of an Indian restaurant owner selling samosas on a London Underground train has gone viral, garnering millions of views.

Who is the owner featured in the video?

The owner is from Ghantawala Bihari Samosa, a London-based eatery, and was seen selling freshly fried samosas on the train.

What was the reaction to the viral video?

Internet reactions were divided, with some finding it embarrassing and others viewing it as a bold and refreshing marketing strategy.

Is this the first time the owner has gone viral?

No, this is not his first viral moment. He previously gained attention for selling samosas on the streets of London.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Samosa Indian Food London Tube
