Two friends were locked out on their balcony at 3 AM and used Blinkit to request the delivery partner's help in unlocking the door to get back inside.
Pune Men Get Locked Outside At Night, Call Blinkit Instead Of Friends | WATCH
Two Pune friends locked out on their balcony at 3 AM used Blinkit to call a delivery partner for help, turning a stressful moment into a viral comedy that left the internet laughing.
Even grocery apps are multitasking now, and Blinkit just proved it in the funniest way possible. A bizarre yet hilarious incident from Pune has gone viral, showing how two young men used Blinkit for something no one ever imagined. Locked out on their own balcony at 3 AM while their parents slept inside, the friends had no way back in.
Instead of panicking, they placed a Blinkit order and requested the delivery partner’s help to unlock the door. Yes, that actually happened.
Blinkit Pune Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits
The viral video shows one of the friends calmly explaining their balcony lock problem to the Blinkit delivery partner. Surprisingly, the delivery agent agreed to help without hesitation.
View this post on Instagram
The stranded men then guided him step by step on how to unlock the door quietly, making sure their sleeping parents were not disturbed.
The situation was unusual, awkward, and funny all at once. The entire act looked straight out of a comedy scene, but it was very real and recorded on camera.
The clip spread quickly across social media, with people amazed at how creatively the app was used. Even Blinkit reacted to the video with a witty comment saying, “This can only happen in Pune.”
That one line made the video even more popular, as many users agreed that such incidents are peak Pune energy.
Blinkit Pune Balcony Incident Sparks Funny Reactions
The post was shared on Instagram by Instagram user Mihir Gahukar and was captioned, “Saal ka pehla kaand (Year’s first drama).”
Within just one day, the video crossed more than 119,000 views. People flooded the comments section with jokes, disbelief, and similar personal stories involving delivery apps.
One user joked about the parents waking up and finding a stranger inside the house. Another humorously wrote that Blinkit’s powers were being misused. Someone even shared their own experience of using Blinkit to wake up a sleeping husband by asking the delivery partner to keep knocking.
Others focused on the accent and language used in the video, while many agreed that Blinkit now delivers emotions along with groceries.
This Blinkit Pune viral video shows how everyday apps are becoming part of unexpected life moments, turning a stressful situation into internet comedy gold.
Related Video
Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom
Frequently Asked Questions
What unusual situation led to a viral incident involving Blinkit in Pune?
How did the Blinkit delivery partner help the stranded friends?
The delivery agent agreed to assist the friends and was guided by them on how to quietly unlock the balcony door without disturbing their sleeping parents.
What was Blinkit's official reaction to the viral video?
Blinkit reacted to the video with a witty comment stating, 'This can only happen in Pune,' which further increased the video's popularity.