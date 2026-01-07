Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingPune Men Get Locked Outside At Night, Call Blinkit Instead Of Friends | WATCH

Pune Men Get Locked Outside At Night, Call Blinkit Instead Of Friends | WATCH

Two Pune friends locked out on their balcony at 3 AM used Blinkit to call a delivery partner for help, turning a stressful moment into a viral comedy that left the internet laughing.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even grocery apps are multitasking now, and Blinkit just proved it in the funniest way possible. A bizarre yet hilarious incident from Pune has gone viral, showing how two young men used Blinkit for something no one ever imagined. Locked out on their own balcony at 3 AM while their parents slept inside, the friends had no way back in. 

Instead of panicking, they placed a Blinkit order and requested the delivery partner’s help to unlock the door. Yes, that actually happened.

Blinkit Pune Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits

The viral video shows one of the friends calmly explaining their balcony lock problem to the Blinkit delivery partner. Surprisingly, the delivery agent agreed to help without hesitation. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mihir Gahukar (@mihteeor)

The stranded men then guided him step by step on how to unlock the door quietly, making sure their sleeping parents were not disturbed. 

The situation was unusual, awkward, and funny all at once. The entire act looked straight out of a comedy scene, but it was very real and recorded on camera.

The clip spread quickly across social media, with people amazed at how creatively the app was used. Even Blinkit reacted to the video with a witty comment saying, “This can only happen in Pune.” 

That one line made the video even more popular, as many users agreed that such incidents are peak Pune energy.

Blinkit Pune Balcony Incident Sparks Funny Reactions

The post was shared on Instagram by Instagram user Mihir Gahukar and was captioned, “Saal ka pehla kaand (Year’s first drama).” 

Within just one day, the video crossed more than 119,000 views. People flooded the comments section with jokes, disbelief, and similar personal stories involving delivery apps.

One user joked about the parents waking up and finding a stranger inside the house. Another humorously wrote that Blinkit’s powers were being misused. Someone even shared their own experience of using Blinkit to wake up a sleeping husband by asking the delivery partner to keep knocking. 

Others focused on the accent and language used in the video, while many agreed that Blinkit now delivers emotions along with groceries.

This Blinkit Pune viral video shows how everyday apps are becoming part of unexpected life moments, turning a stressful situation into internet comedy gold.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual situation led to a viral incident involving Blinkit in Pune?

Two friends were locked out on their balcony at 3 AM and used Blinkit to request the delivery partner's help in unlocking the door to get back inside.

How did the Blinkit delivery partner help the stranded friends?

The delivery agent agreed to assist the friends and was guided by them on how to quietly unlock the balcony door without disturbing their sleeping parents.

What was Blinkit's official reaction to the viral video?

Blinkit reacted to the video with a witty comment stating, 'This can only happen in Pune,' which further increased the video's popularity.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
India
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget