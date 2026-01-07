Pune Men Get Locked Outside At Night, Call Blinkit Instead Of Friends | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Even grocery apps are multitasking now, and Blinkit just proved it in the funniest way possible. A bizarre yet hilarious incident from Pune has gone viral, showing how two young men used Blinkit for something no one ever imagined. Locked out on their own balcony at 3 AM while their parents slept inside, the friends had no way back in.

Instead of panicking, they placed a Blinkit order and requested the delivery partner’s help to unlock the door. Yes, that actually happened.

Blinkit Pune Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits

The viral video shows one of the friends calmly explaining their balcony lock problem to the Blinkit delivery partner. Surprisingly, the delivery agent agreed to help without hesitation.

The stranded men then guided him step by step on how to unlock the door quietly, making sure their sleeping parents were not disturbed.

The situation was unusual, awkward, and funny all at once. The entire act looked straight out of a comedy scene, but it was very real and recorded on camera.

The clip spread quickly across social media, with people amazed at how creatively the app was used. Even Blinkit reacted to the video with a witty comment saying, “This can only happen in Pune.”

That one line made the video even more popular, as many users agreed that such incidents are peak Pune energy.

Blinkit Pune Balcony Incident Sparks Funny Reactions

The post was shared on Instagram by Instagram user Mihir Gahukar and was captioned, “Saal ka pehla kaand (Year’s first drama).”

Within just one day, the video crossed more than 119,000 views. People flooded the comments section with jokes, disbelief, and similar personal stories involving delivery apps.

One user joked about the parents waking up and finding a stranger inside the house. Another humorously wrote that Blinkit’s powers were being misused. Someone even shared their own experience of using Blinkit to wake up a sleeping husband by asking the delivery partner to keep knocking.

Others focused on the accent and language used in the video, while many agreed that Blinkit now delivers emotions along with groceries.

This Blinkit Pune viral video shows how everyday apps are becoming part of unexpected life moments, turning a stressful situation into internet comedy gold.