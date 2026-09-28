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English NewsTrendingIs Orry Getting Married? Viral Wedding Invite Leaves Fans Confused

Is Orry Getting Married? Viral Wedding Invite Leaves Fans Confused

The celebrations appear to have been planned around different themes, with the design also featuring elements that hint at a Rajasthani aesthetic.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

Social media star and "king" of viral content Orhan Awatramani is once again grabbing attention but this time, it is not because of his latest celebrity outing. A wedding invitation bearing details apparently linked to his name has gone viral online, sparking speculation that the social media personality could be getting married.

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is frequently spotted with Bollywood celebrities and has become a familiar face in paparazzi photographs and social media posts. Now, pictures and videos of what appear to be a wedding invitation have fuelled rumours about a possible wedding.

However, there has been no clear confirmation from Orry that he is actually getting married.

Why Is Orry’s Wedding Invite Going Viral?

The invitation circulating online reportedly lists a series of events spread across September 26 and 27. The celebrations appear to have been planned around different themes, with the design also featuring elements that hint at a Rajasthani aesthetic.

The names of the functions have further fuelled speculation. The invite reportedly mentions events such as “Mehfil-e-Sufiyana”, “Rang-e-Ishq” and “Shaadi Mubarak”, making it look like a wedding itinerary.

From Mehfil-e-Sufiyana To Shaadi Mubarak

According to the details visible on the viral invitation, the celebrations were scheduled to begin with “Mehfil-e-Sufiyana” on September 26 at 8 pm, featuring music and performances.

The following day, “Rang-e-Ishq” was reportedly scheduled from 2 pm to 6 pm, followed by “Shaadi Mubarak” at 8 pm. The wedding-themed names and the two-day schedule have led social media users to wonder whether Orry is indeed preparing to tie the knot.

Is Orry Really Getting Married?

While the viral invitation has triggered plenty of discussion online, Orry has not publicly confirmed that he is getting married. His social media activity around the invitation has only added to the curiosity.

Some social media users have also speculated that the event could be connected to a brand collaboration, advertisement or another professional project rather than an actual wedding.

For now, there is no official confirmation about Orry’s wedding. Until he addresses the speculation himself, the viral invitation has left fans guessing about what is really behind the two-day celebration.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Orry Trending Desk Orry Wedding
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