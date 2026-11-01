Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder met Mamata, thanking her for protest support.

CJP supports INDIA bloc protest, maintaining its independence.

Mamata Banerjee praised CJP activists as movement pioneers.

She invited CJP leaders to organize programs in Bengal.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, thanking her for backing the outfit's youth-led protests. However, Dipke clarified that the CJP is a neutral outfit and would not participate in Sunday's protest at Ramlila Maidan, stressing that the organisation would maintain its independent identity.

Dipke said he had met Banerjee to acknowledge her support during the CJP's first protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue, as well as her backing after the outfit's leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested by the Delhi Police.

"I just came to say thank you to Didi because the way she supported our first Jantar Mantar movement, she was always so strongly with the youth movement. When Saurav and Ashutosh were arrested by the Delhi Police, even then Didi stood with us very firmly," he said, expressing solidarity with the INDIA bloc's rally against alleged electoral irregularities.

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CJP Backs INDIA Bloc Protest But Rules Out Participation

Asked whether the CJP would attend Sunday's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Dipke said the organisation supported the cause but would not join the opposition parties' demonstration.

"We support the protest tomorrow, we stand in solidarity, but the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organisation; it is a neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way," he said.

He added that the CJP would extend support to any organisation taking up the issue of alleged vote theft, saying the matter was bigger than any single outfit.

"Anybody who will fight against this vote theft, we will support all organisations," Dipke said.

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Mamata Banerjee Calls CJP Activists Pioneers Of Movement

Banerjee, who is in Delhi to attend Sunday's INDIA bloc rally, praised Dipke and the young activists for their protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission.

"They have extended their full support for tomorrow's rally, and we have extended all support to them as well. They are the pioneers and the founders of this movement. That we must remember," she told reporters.

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting CJP's Abhijeet Dipke ahead of the INDIA bloc rally, Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "They have extended their support for tomorrow's program. I am so proud of them. They are the pioneers and the founders of this movement, and they have extended their full support for tomorrow's rally. We extended all support to them as well. I also invited them to visit Bengal. They are doing a very good job for this country..." — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026

The TMC chief said she was happy to meet the activists and recognised their efforts to sustain the protests despite difficulties. She also invited Dipke and the others to West Bengal to organise programmes.

Asked whether they would hold an event in Kolkata, Banerjee said the decision was theirs. "That they will decide. It is their choice," she said.

The meeting took place a day before the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, where opposition parties are expected to raise allegations of electoral irregularities and demand accountability from the Election Commission.