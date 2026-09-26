MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ At Ramayana Event After Ranbir Kapoor’s Prompt; Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana's pre-release event featured Ranbir Kapoor and MrBeast.

Ranbir Kapoor requested MrBeast to say 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Film's first song, 'Jai Jai Ram,' was recently unveiled.

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana has been billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made and has generated considerable anticipation, particularly with Ranbir Kapoor set to portray Lord Ram in the epic.

On Saturday, the makers of Ramayana hosted a pre-release event for selected media and press members in Mumbai. Among those attending was MrBeast, the world’s most-subscribed individual YouTuber.

Ranbir Kapoor, MrBeast Share A Candid Moment

At the event, MrBeast was seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey. A candid moment from the gathering has since surfaced on social media.

In the video, Ranbir is seen gently asking MrBeast to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The YouTuber agrees and then greets those present at the event, drawing loud cheers from the gathering. Ranbir also explained the meaning of the term to MrBeast, after which the two were seen speaking to each other.

All About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

No.1 you Tuber in the world Mr Beast said 'Jai Shri Ram' in the event of Ramayana.



Sad day for Liberals 😹🔥 pic.twitter.com/GNp75kszAi — Mohit (@Warlock_mohit) September 26, 2026

The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

Ramayana Part One is scheduled to release in November this year, while Part Two is slated for release next year, ahead of Diwali.

‘Jai Jai Ram’ Song Released

The makers recently unveiled the film’s first song, Jai Jai Ram. The song’s release was accompanied by a new motion poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Producer Namit Malhotra also explained why Ganesh Chaturthi was chosen for the song’s launch. He said:

"Shri Ram is at the heart of Ramayana and, for generations, has been the guide we turn to through every phase of life. In moments of darkness, we seek his strength. In moments of uncertainty, we look to his path. And in moments of joy, we remember him with gratitude. Jai Jai Ram comes from that deeply personal and timeless relationship we share with Shri Ram. While Ramayana is being created on a great scale, its true foundation lies in its emotion, its values and its devotion. With Jai Jai Ram, we wanted our first song to reflect that soul , to celebrate Shri Ram not only as someone we worship, but as the protector, guide and source of strength we carry within us. Beginning this musical journey on Ganesh Chaturthi felt especially meaningful because, in our culture, every auspicious beginning starts by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.”