Indian diplomat R Srinivas was seen smirking and shaking his head during Sharif's address. His reaction, captured on camera, went viral on social media.
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Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Victory’ Claim At UNGA: Indian Diplomat’s Reaction Goes Viral
Sharif referred to the four-day military confrontation in May 2025, which followed Operation Sindoor, launched by India after the Pahalgam terror attack.
- Diplomat's viral reaction during Pakistan PM's UNGA speech.
- Sharif claimed victory in 2025 conflict, praised Trump's role.
- India strongly rejected Pakistan's claims, citing cross-border terrorism.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Indian diplomat's reaction to Shehbaz Sharif's UNGA speech?
How did India respond to Shehbaz Sharif's address at the UNGA?
India strongly rejected Sharif's remarks, with First Secretary Petal Gahlot criticizing Pakistan for cross-border terrorism. She asserted that India's right to defend against terrorism would continue.
What was India's stance on Donald Trump's role in de-escalating the conflict?
India maintained that the ceasefire was agreed directly between India and Pakistan, without any third-party involvement. This contradicted Sharif's claim about Trump's intervention.
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