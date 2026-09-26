Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Victory’ Claim At UNGA: Indian Diplomat’s Reaction Goes Viral

A video showing Indian diplomat R Srinivas reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday has gone viral on social media.

The reaction came as Sharif spoke about the May 2025 military confrontation between India and Pakistan, presenting Islamabad’s account of the conflict and raising issues including Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty.

As Sharif claimed that Pakistan had emerged victorious in the confrontation, Srinivas was seen on camera appearing to smirk and shake his head. The footage subsequently drew widespread attention on social media.

What Shehbaz Sharif Said At UNGA

Sharif referred to the four-day military confrontation in May 2025, which followed Operation Sindoor, launched by India after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at the UN, the Pakistani Prime Minister said Islamabad had exercised its “inherent right of self-defence” under Article 51 of the UN Charter during the period of tension. He also praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their response.

Sharif claimed that Pakistan had achieved a “victory” in the conflict, saying its military had “silenced the enemy” and “taught it a lesson”.

It was during these remarks that Srinivas was seen reacting on camera, with the footage subsequently going viral.

Sharif Credits Trump For Preventing Escalation

Sharif also credited US President Donald Trump for what he described as his role in preventing the conflict from escalating further.

He said Trump intervened when the two nuclear-armed neighbours were at a critical point.

India, however, has repeatedly maintained that the ceasefire between the two countries was agreed through direct communication between India and Pakistan, and that no third party was involved.

India Responds To Sharif’s UNGA Speech

India on Saturday exercised its right of reply at the UN General Assembly and strongly rejected Sharif’s remarks.

First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot criticised Pakistan over terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, democratic rights and the treatment of minorities.

“At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised and continued. Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences,” Gahlot said.

She added, “We are confident that this Assembly will recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they really are, not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan’s terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world.”

Gahlot also criticised Sharif’s remarks on democratic rights and human values, alleging that Pakistan’s military establishment continues to hold real power.

India-Pakistan Exchange At UNGA

Sharif’s address and India’s subsequent right-of-reply response have brought the India-Pakistan dispute into focus at the 81st UN General Assembly, with both sides presenting sharply different accounts of the May 2025 confrontation.

The video of Srinivas’ reaction has added another point of attention to the diplomatic exchange, with the footage circulating widely on social media.