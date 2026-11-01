Honey Singh’s Nephew Vidit Olak Killed In Car Crash In Punjab’s Jalandhar

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been struck by a personal tragedy following the death of his nephew, Vidit Olak. The tragic road accident in Punjab’s Jalandhar claimed the lives of two friends in the early hours of Sunday. The singer's nephew was travelling home with a friend after attending a birthday party when their car crashed into a parked tractor-trolley. Both men died in the accident.

Vidit was the son of Dinesh, owner of Punjabi music company Speed Records. His friend, Aarav Talwar, who also died in the crash, was the son of the owner of Pappi Sweets. Vidit’s death has left the singer grieving, with Honey Singh later sharing an emotional message on social media.

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Vidit Olak And Friend Aarav Talwar Die In Jalandhar Accident

Vidit Olak and his friend Aarav Talwar were travelling in a Volkswagen when the vehicle crashed into a parked tractor-trolley. The collision proved fatal for both occupants.

News of Vidit’s death has also drawn attention because of his family’s connection to the Punjabi music industry. He was the nephew of popular singer Yo Yo Honey Singh.

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Honey Singh Shares Emotional Tribute

Following the incident, Honey Singh took to Instagram Stories to express his grief over the loss of his nephew. Sharing an emotional message, the singer wrote, "Its dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath Mehr Mehr Mehr."