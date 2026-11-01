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English NewsEntertainmentHoney Singh’s Nephew Vidit Olak Killed In Car Crash In Punjab’s Jalandhar

Honey Singh’s Nephew Vidit Olak Killed In Car Crash In Punjab’s Jalandhar

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s nephew Vidit Olak and his friend Aarav Talwar died after their car crashed into a parked tractor-trolley in Jalandhar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 12:32 PM (IST)

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been struck by a personal tragedy following the death of his nephew, Vidit Olak. The tragic road accident in Punjab’s Jalandhar claimed the lives of two friends in the early hours of Sunday. The singer's nephew was travelling home with a friend after attending a birthday party when their car crashed into a parked tractor-trolley. Both men died in the accident.

Vidit was the son of Dinesh, owner of Punjabi music company Speed Records. His friend, Aarav Talwar, who also died in the crash, was the son of the owner of Pappi Sweets. Vidit’s death has left the singer grieving, with Honey Singh later sharing an emotional message on social media.

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Vidit Olak And Friend Aarav Talwar Die In Jalandhar Accident

Vidit Olak and his friend Aarav Talwar were travelling in a Volkswagen when the vehicle crashed into a parked tractor-trolley. The collision proved fatal for both occupants.

News of Vidit’s death has also drawn attention because of his family’s connection to the Punjabi music industry. He was the nephew of popular singer Yo Yo Honey Singh.

ALSO READ: 'Aap Pehle Hi Halke Hokar Aa Jao': Nyrraa Banerji Talks About How Intimate Scenes Are Shot

Honey Singh Shares Emotional Tribute

Following the incident, Honey Singh took to Instagram Stories to express his grief over the loss of his nephew. Sharing an emotional message, the singer wrote, "Its dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath Mehr Mehr Mehr."

(Image Source: Instagram/@yoyohoneysingh)
(Image Source: Instagram/@yoyohoneysingh)

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jalandhar Yo Yo Honey Singh Breaking News ABP Live PUNJAB Vidit Olak Honey Singh Nephew
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