Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CAPF companies' deployment extended until November 16 for security.

With the INDIA bloc gearing up for a major rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi has been placed under an extensive security blanket. More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, have been deployed in the national capital on Sunday for the rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The venue divided into 14 security zones and over 200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance, as authorities prepare to manage crowds, monitor the march route and prevent any untoward incident.

The INDIA bloc rally is expected to draw around 50,000 people. Security arrangements will cover both the march route from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan and the venue itself, with police personnel from different districts and CAPF companies deployed to manage crowds and maintain law and order.

The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Opposition leaders will begin a protest march from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan at noon.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers, including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of the Central and New Delhi districts, inspected the arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

14 Security Zones, Drone Surveillance At Ramlila Maidan

More than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor crowd formation, entry and exit points, and identify any criminal elements attempting to enter the venue, a senior police officer said.

The security arrangements also include drone surveillance, body-worn cameras and a control room inside the ground to monitor the situation. Anti-riot vehicles and other surveillance equipment will remain deployed to respond to any eventuality.

Each of the 14 zones at the venue will be supervised by an officer of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank, while two zones will be monitored by an additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-rank officer. Senior officers will also oversee the arrangements.

Attendees will be allowed entry through designated gates after security checks, including metal detector screening.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For INDIA Bloc's Rally Today: Check Diversions, Affected Routes

Police Estimate 30,000-40,000 People At Venue

According to officials, Ramlila Maidan can accommodate around 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty. However, with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place, the police estimate that around 30,000 to 40,000 people can attend the rally.

Space will be kept for crowd spillover to prevent overcrowding and any stampede-like situation. Additional attendees will be accommodated in designated areas outside the ground, an officer said.

The rally has been permitted between 10 am and 5 pm. Police have asked organisers to deploy volunteers to regulate the crowd, facilitate movement and arrange drinking water. Separate entry gates have also been designated for different categories of attendees, including VIPs.

In a related development, the deployment of 270 CAPF companies, called in earlier this month in view of a series of protests, has been extended for the third time, until November 16. Delhi Police has been tasked with coordinating their deployment across the city.

ALSO READ: 'Right To Vote In Grave Danger': Kharge Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Removal, Repeal Of 2023 Law

Traffic Arrangements, Emergency Access In Place

Around 150 additional traffic police personnel will be deployed at key intersections to regulate vehicular movement. Diversions will be implemented at different intersections, while pedestrian movement will remain unaffected, officials said.

Special arrangements will ensure uninterrupted passage for ambulances and other emergency vehicles travelling towards LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital.

Police have also asked organisers to share details of invitees, volunteers and buses bringing attendees to the rally, and coordinate with traffic police over parking arrangements. They have been directed to ensure discipline and avoid speeches that could disturb communal harmony.

Meanwhile, traders in areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan have expressed concerns over possible business disruptions ahead of Diwali due to the large gathering and traffic restrictions.

(With inputs from PTI)