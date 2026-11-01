Trump Speaks To Netanyahu As US Weighs Fresh Iran Strikes: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump discussed military action against Iran while diplomacy continues.

Iran sees US tone shift, considers new dialogue a positive step.

Iran warns of an

Trump claims Iran wants talks, predicts conflict will end soon.

US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone on Saturday as Washington weighed the possibility of resuming military action against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the conversation.

The call followed a White House meeting earlier this week, during which Trump consulted senior military officials on strategic options for restarting major combat operations, the newspaper said.

Amid the possibility of renewed strikes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said diplomatic engagement with Iran was continuing, but declined to specify a timeline or assess the progress of negotiations. He also said Trump had not yet decided whether to take further military action.

Speaking to reporters after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Georgia, Rubio said Washington remained open to a diplomatic resolution, provided it addressed US security concerns.

“There are multiple talks; talks have actually never stopped. There's been active conversations going both in some cases directly, but often through intermediaries,” Rubio said.

Rubio Says Trump Yet To Decide On Further Military Action

Responding to questions on how long the US would allow diplomatic efforts to continue before potentially resuming military operations, Rubio said the decision rested with Trump.

“I'm not gonna characterise either the progress on those talks or any timeframe on it other than to tell you that if there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it,” he said.

Rubio said any agreement would have to address Washington's concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and its support for armed groups across the region.

Asked about the possibility of fresh strikes, the US Secretary of State declined to discuss specific military contingency plans. He said Trump preferred a peaceful resolution but maintained that the US had the capability to achieve its military objectives.

“We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn't made a decision,” Rubio said.

Rubio also accused Tehran of targeting commercial vessels carrying cargo, oil and natural gas, warning that maritime disruptions could affect economies well beyond the conflict zone.

He said US naval forces were intercepting incoming drones and anti-ship missiles almost every night. However, petroleum transit volumes remained comparable to pre-conflict levels, despite the continuing requirement for security protection.

Warning of wider economic consequences, Rubio said disruptions to maritime trade could threaten global food security by affecting supplies of fuel, agricultural inputs and food commodities.

He also accused Iran of backing Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis and various militias challenging the Iraqi state.

“So anywhere you turn, what you find is some Iranian proxy that's undermining the peace and stability of the Middle East,” he said.

Iran Says US Tone Has Shifted After Vance's Letter

Even as Washington indicated that diplomatic contacts were continuing, Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei said the US had changed its approach in a letter sent by Vice President JD Vance, Al Jazeera reported.

“Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory,” Rezaei told state broadcaster IRIB.

The letter was delivered to Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, through Qatari mediators on Sunday. According to The New York Times, the proposal envisages direct negotiations under Vance's leadership, with Iran's nuclear programme included in discussions from the outset.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a source, reported that the communication outlined a "framework for negotiations" rather than specific peace terms. It added that the letter had been sent at Trump's direction.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran had studied the letter and described Washington's attempt to open dialogue as a "positive step". He also said an aide had travelled to Doha for consultations with mediators.

Citing sources, Al Jazeera reported that a meeting could take place within a week, with Doha and Istanbul being considered as possible venues.

Mojtaba Khamenei Warns Of 'Geographically Unrestricted' Response

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that Iran's military would respond to any missteps by the US or Israel with a response that was “geographically unrestricted”.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” Khamenei said.

Trump, speaking at the White House on Friday, had said Tehran was keen to negotiate.

"There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking," he said, adding, "We have time, frankly."

The US President also claimed that Iran was "in a lot of trouble" and predicted that the conflict would end “very soon”.