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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli Frustrated In Training, Young Indian Bowler Puts Him Under Pressure: Report

Virat Kohli Frustrated In Training, Young Indian Bowler Puts Him Under Pressure: Report

Nabi troubled Kohli with deliveries that moved sharply back into him, striking the batter on his pads and thigh pads.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 08:22 AM (IST)

With India's T20I series against New Zealand approaching its end, attention is beginning to turn towards the upcoming ODI assignments. The 50-over contests will feature several big names, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. During Sunday's training session, Kohli and Rohit were among the senior players who took centre stage, while Shubman was notably absent.

The experienced duo faced a challenging workout against a group of young Indian fast bowlers preparing with conditions in mind.

The practice session turned into an opportunity for young pacers Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar to make an impression. Brar utilised his height to generate extra bounce, making the batters work hard against deliveries aimed at the body. Kamboj, meanwhile, maintained a tight line and length. However, Nabi emerged as the most impressive bowler, particularly during his spells against Kohli.

Nabi recently caught attention with his performance in the first unofficial Test for India A in Lincoln. He has also been drafted into India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series following Prasidh Krishna's injury.

According to a RevSportz report, Nabi consistently challenged the batters by generating movement in both directions and beating their outside edges. Kohli had his share of impressive strokes during the session, displaying his trademark timing, but the young pacer made him work hard for his runs.

Auqib Nabi Gives Virat Kohli Tough Time

Nabi troubled Kohli with deliveries that moved sharply back into him, striking the batter on his pads and thigh pads. He also tested the former India captain with balls moving away from the bat, repeatedly managing to beat his defence.

The repeated exchanges appeared to frustrate Kohli at times, as Nabi continued to find ways past his bat. However, the senior batter soon moved on from the demanding spell and was later seen sharing jokes and enjoying a relaxed interaction with Rohit on the sidelines.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Also Get Valuable Practice

Rohit Sharma adopted a relatively watchful approach during his net session. Rather than attacking every delivery, he focused on building his rhythm through solid defensive strokes, while also playing occasional attacking shots.

KL Rahul joined the practice later, while Ruturaj Gaikwad also spent time facing the young fast bowlers. With the opening ODI just three days away, the session gave India's batters a useful opportunity to assess the conditions, adjust to the bounce and movement on offer, and fine-tune their preparations for the series.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ 1st ODI VIrat Kohli
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