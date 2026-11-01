Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands protested in Delhi over alleged electoral irregularities.

INDIA bloc demanded CEC resignation, citing electoral roll issues.

BJP held counter-march; extensive security deployed for events.

Thousands of protesters gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday for the opposition INDIA bloc's rally, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flagged off the 'Chalo Dilli' march to Ramlila Maidan.

The venue witnessed a massive turnout as protesters waited for the INDIA bloc leaders to arrive, raising slogans of "Vote chor, gaddi chhod" and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Gandhi was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav and Farooq Abdullah. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Abhishek Banerjee also joined the march.

The march commenced from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction, heading toward Ramlila Maidan amidst tight security.

#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Abhishek Banerjee, KC Venugopal and others move towards Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's mega rally. (Source: ANI/Congress) — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

Despite allegations by outstation workers that police had deliberately blocked transit routes, large crowds made their way to central Delhi for the rally. Protesters arriving from Punjab reported heavy delays and alleged blockades along the Haryana border.

The protest rally is targeted the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the continued use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The INDIA bloc has alleged that legitimate voters were deleted during the SIR exercise and has called for EVMs to be replaced with paper ballots.

Rahul Gandhi Appeals To People To Join 'Chalo Delhi' March

Ahead of the rally, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi issued a public appeal to people in Delhi and neighbouring states, urging them to join the march from Connaught Place or assemble directly at Ramlila Maidan.

Sharing a route map on X, Gandhi called on citizens to participate in the demonstration, scheduled to begin at noon.

ALSO READ: 10,000 Cops, 270 CAPF Companies, 200 Cameras: Delhi Police Steps Up Security For INDIA Bloc Rally

"Delhi, get ready! Save the Vote, Save the Nation. Come to Connaught Place, let's march together. Or meet directly at Ramlila Maidan - but you must come. Today | 12 PM #ChaloDilli," he posted.

दिल्ली, तैयार हो जाओ! वोट बचाओ, देश बचाओ। कनॉट प्लेस आइए, साथ चलते हैं। या सीधे रामलीला मैदान में मिलते हैं - मगर, आना ज़रूर है। आज | 🕛 दोपहर 12 बजे #ChaloDilli https://t.co/ZnBBFCETmz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2026

The opposition alliance has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of failing to protect electoral integrity and demanded that Gyanesh Kumar step down. The rally follows a symbolic 'mock impeachment' event held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday.

Several opposition leaders, including Kharge, Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Tejashwi Yadav, are expected to attend the gathering.

BJP Holds Counter-March In West Delhi Over 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

The INDIA bloc rally is taking place alongside a BJP march in West Delhi to remember the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The BJP has accused the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence.

The BJP's padyatra is scheduled to begin at Hari Nagar Bus Depot and proceed towards Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Sardar HS Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj are among those expected to participate, along with members of the Sikh community.

ALSO READ: 'We're Neutral': Abhijeet Dipke Meets Mamata Banerjee, Backs INDIA Bloc But Says CJP Won't Join Rally

Nearly 10,000 Personnel Deployed Across Delhi

Security has been stepped up across the capital, with nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces, CRPF and Rapid Action Force personnel, deployed to manage the two political events.

More than 4,000 personnel have been stationed around Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in adjoining areas. Multi-layered barricading has also been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road and areas near the Supreme Court and the Election Commission office.

Security has also been tightened at the Delhi-Gurugram border, where Border Security Force personnel have been deployed alongside police teams to monitor entry points into the national capital. Barricades have been placed along major routes connecting the two cities, with security personnel checking suspicious vehicles.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies are using CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement.

(With agency inputs)