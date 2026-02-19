Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An employee took to Reddit to share how her boss reacted after she failed to reply to WhatsApp texts during a five-minute dinner break, which she claims was her first meal of the day. The 22-year-old woman also shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation with her boss on the platform.

Boss’s Anger-Filled WhatsApp Texts To Employee

“22F | manager lost… over me eating dinner for 5 mins as the world ended and I just sat there…,” wrote the woman, who uses the username “saksshiiee” online, in the title of her post. It was shared on Reddit’s “ToxicWorkplace” community, a forum where people vent about toxic bosses, coworkers, and workplace issues.

The woman claimed she regularly works for 12-13 hours a day, and described herself as a “slave” who works until her “eyes bleed at 11 pm”.

She said that one day she briefly stepped away and kept her phone aside to eat dinner for five minutes. During that short break, her boss bombarded her with WhatsApp messages and even questioned why she wasn’t replying in the group chat.

“Manager acts like I murdered her family - ‘Do you have any problem in replying on group’; ‘logged out?’ (followed by 12 question marks, full panic attack),” the woman further said, adding that her boss’s “entire universe stopped” because she “wasn’t typing for 300 seconds”.

She added that instead of giving her boss a rage-filled reply, she very politely told her that she was having her dinner. She later admitted she was more upset with herself for staying silent. “Now, I’m raging at myself more than her bullshit. This job cooked me so hard that eating feels like a crime, and I don't even have the balls to say shit back.”

She ended her post by asking if others have felt so worn down that they start accepting their boss’s tantrums and blame themselves instead. “Anyone else this broken where your manager's tantrum makes you feel like garbage, and you just accept it?”

Boss Employee WhatsApp Chat

Before we take a look at the responses Redditors left on her post, let us take a look at the WhatsApp screenshot she shared.

In the screenshot, the boss first asked, “Do you have any problem in replying on group?” and followed up with another message within a minute.

The next text read: “Logged out???????????”

The employee replied calmly, “Ma’am, I am having my dinner.”

The boss appeared to get even angrier, insisting she should respond immediately since she hadn’t officially logged out.

She then sent three more messages, saying, “Then also you need to reply. We have not logged out yet. I reply from the bathroom as well.”

How Did Social Media Users React To This Post?

The post, since being shared two days ago, has received numerous upvotes and a flurry of comments from Redditors.

“I agree. Document everything. Because there is a possibility for workplace retaliation,” one Reddit user suggested.

Another added, “I do this on Slack or Teams. Also if you have a calendar, block those times and if anyone wants those time you decline it as that’s already full. Respect goes both ways.”

“No, I’m eating. We’ll discuss this incident tomorrow morning,” wrote a third, apparently suggesting a reply to the employee.

“Happy to hear how that works for you. I’ll log back in after I finish eating,” read yet another response.