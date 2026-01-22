Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







TCS Layoffs: A former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee has claimed he was asked to leave the company within five days of joining. Speaking to ABP Live on the condition of anonymity, the man alleged that the company’s HR gave him an ultimatum to either resign voluntarily or face termination. He said he had joined TCS through campus placement.

‘Faced Resignation Or Termination Choice’

In a post on Reddit, the man, who goes by the username “ayanan420”, claimed that shortly after joining, he was informed that his background verification (BGV) had come back “negative”. He added that he had already disclosed his employment history during the interview process and was told at the time that it would not be an issue.

“I’m an MBA 2025 graduate in the finance and business analytics major. I have applied for the TCS MBA hiring and got selected, and I was waiting for my joining letter, having a huge belief on this offer letter and all of my best friends were already in TCS, and I was too excited to join,” the man, who was offered the position of Assistant System Analyst in Grade C1 at TCS, claimed on Reddit.

He added that he received his joining letter, completed formalities, and had begun his Initial Learning Programme (ILP) when the issue arose. “I got the joining letter too, and I joined. My ILP was happening and cleared of all formalities day after tomorrow is the last day, and weekends, from Monday I’m gonna be in bench. Suddenly, the HR called in and said my BGC was negative.”

“Long story short, my previous company, where I worked got bankrupt and was completely shut down, and there was no HR or anything. And in my dumbness, my previous company said if you’re fine with receiving salary in cash, they can pay me 30,000 per month, and I accepted it, so there’s no proof of me working except for the relieving letter and their last three months' pay slip.”

He told ABP Live that he had informed TCS about not having a provident fund (PF) record and that the company had initially accepted this explanation.

The Reddit user added that even though the managing director (MD) of his previous company was willing to provide “proof”, TCS HR did not consider it. “So, I was called in, and the HR gave me two options: either resign by EOD or get terminated… The only answer he needed was either resignation or Termination.”

“They [TCS] never thought of solving it. The only question they asked was termination or resignation, and that too in 1 hour. I need to reply to my HR about that,” he told ABP Live.

The former TCS employee said that his two years of hard work came to “nothing”.

“I personally went around 240 kms round trip between my exams and sleepless nights just to attend these interviews and exams and my 2 years of hard work became nothing. Useless.”

ABP Live has reached out to TCS for a comment. It will be added once we receive a response.





Faced Similar Situations At TCS - Reddit Users

Many Reddit users, in the comments section of the post, said that they faced similar situations at

“I was on a similar boat when I joined TCS way back in 2013. The very first company I worked for was shut down and TCS On-boarding team behaved with me ridiculously on the joining date, even after I submitted my Offer Letter, EPFO statements, salary slips. They kept on insisting for contacts of previous company (with a email id of my manager/team lead in that company domain who can share my feedback with them) but the company domain was taken down after shutdown and all employees moved here and there, so I didn't had any such contacts, and as a fresher in those days I never made any meaningful contacts who can do a favor me,” claimed one social media user.

Another added, “It’s TCS who is at fault here. They can or can’t accept your argument, clearly they decided not to. Good lesson for you for future negotiations.”



“Many people are facing similar issues company shut down, form 16 unavailability, epfo issue and so on. There should be some central process and it should be followed by all companies. Making employee/employees work more easier. Companies using BGV as just excuse to fire people.i saw people getting fired for not having form 16 they have bank statements, offer/relieving letter everything,” a third commented.



A fourth asked, “TCS is firing everyone these days for silly reasons. Are they giving you severance?”











