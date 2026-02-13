Heated Exchange Between Minister & Police SP Over Suspension In Land Dispute Case | Video Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A sharp exchange took place between Haryana Minister Anil Vij and Kaithal Superintendent of Police Upasana during a committee meeting in Kaithal. The disagreement centred on the suspension of a police officer, with both sides differing over jurisdiction and authority.

The matter was later resolved after Deputy Commissioner Aparajita intervened.

Allegations Against ASI Sandeep Kumar

The controversy relates to ASI Sandeep Kumar, posted with the Karnal Police, who has been accused of fraud in a land dispute.

According to details discussed at the meeting, ASI Sandeep allegedly took an advance of ₹7 lakh from a buyer for the sale of land. When the land documents were found to be incorrect, the buyer cancelled the deal and sought a refund. Sandeep allegedly refused to return the money, following which a case was registered at the Titram police station in Kaithal.

During the investigation, it was found that Sandeep allegedly used his influence to slow the probe and have the case transferred to the Economic Cell in Karnal.

Dispute Over Suspension Powers

Minister Anil Vij objected to the developments and directed SP Upasana to immediately suspend the officer. The SP responded that since the policeman was posted in another district, Karnal, she did not have the authority to suspend him. She said she could only report the matter to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

At this point, the minister reacted strongly, saying, “I can suspend anyone in all of Haryana. Suspend him on my orders.”

The SP reiterated that under the rules she could not directly suspend a constable from another district and could only recommend action to a higher authority.

Matter Resolved After Clarification

The situation eased after further clarification. The minister later said, “That's what I'm saying: write a letter to the DIG, citing my order.”

Officials indicated that the episode stemmed from a misunderstanding regarding procedural rules. Under established norms, an SP cannot directly suspend a constable posted in another district and can only forward a recommendation to the competent authority. Anil Vij subsequently accepted this explanation.