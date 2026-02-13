Kathy Ruemmler resigned following the release of US Department of Justice documents detailing her past communications with Jeffrey Epstein.
Explorer
Goldman Sachs Chief Lawyer Kathy Ruemmler Resigns After Documents Reveal Strong Epstein Connection
Goldman Sachs legal chief quits after Epstein document links trigger scrutiny over emails, gifts and past ties.
Kathy Ruemmler, Chief Legal Officer of Goldman Sachs, has resigned after newly released US Department of Justice documents detailed her past communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon informed media that Ruemmler stepped down following the release of documents detailing exchanges of emails, gifts and legal advice interactions with Epstein between 2014 and 2019.
Epstein Documents Rock Global Banking
The resignation marks one of the most high-profile exits in global banking since the latest tranche of Epstein-related documents became public. According to reports cited by the Financial Times, the documents indicated Ruemmler exchanged extensive emails with Epstein, accepted gifts including wine, luxury accessories and an Apple Watch band, and advised him on handling media queries related to his criminal case.
Gift, Email Trail Raises Questions
In one 2018 exchange, she reportedly showed interest in a Hermès Apple Watch band after being told Epstein wanted to gift it to her. The records also indicated Epstein contacted Ruemmler on July 6, 2019, the day he was arrested on sex trafficking charges, among several calls placed that evening. In a statement, Solomon said he had accepted her resignation and respected her decision, calling her one of the most accomplished professionals in her field and a mentor to many within the organisation.
Past Legal Role Under Scrutiny
Ruemmler told media that the attention around her earlier work as a defence attorney had become a distraction. Before joining Goldman Sachs in 2020, she served as White House Counsel during the Obama administration and previously led white-collar defence and investigations work at Latham & Watkins. Earlier, Ruemmler said she interacted with Epstein strictly in a professional legal capacity.
Stating she had no knowledge of any ongoing criminal conduct at the time and did not know him as he was later revealed to be. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges and died the following month in a Manhattan jail cell in a death ruled a suicide by authorities
Related Video
Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Kathy Ruemmler resign from Goldman Sachs?
What kind of communications did Ruemmler have with Epstein?
The documents revealed exchanges of emails, gifts, and legal advice between Ruemmler and Epstein from 2014 to 2019.
Did Ruemmler receive gifts from Epstein?
Yes, reports indicate she accepted gifts, including wine, luxury accessories, and an Apple Watch band from Epstein.
What was Ruemmler's role at Goldman Sachs?
Kathy Ruemmler served as the Chief Legal Officer at Goldman Sachs.
Follow Trending News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
News
Rahul Gandhi Faces Expulsion Threat As BJP MP Moves LS Motion; Rijiju Hits Out
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion