Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kathy Ruemmler, Chief Legal Officer of Goldman Sachs, has resigned after newly released US Department of Justice documents detailed her past communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon informed media that Ruemmler stepped down following the release of documents detailing exchanges of emails, gifts and legal advice interactions with Epstein between 2014 and 2019.

Epstein Documents Rock Global Banking

The resignation marks one of the most high-profile exits in global banking since the latest tranche of Epstein-related documents became public. According to reports cited by the Financial Times, the documents indicated Ruemmler exchanged extensive emails with Epstein, accepted gifts including wine, luxury accessories and an Apple Watch band, and advised him on handling media queries related to his criminal case.

Gift, Email Trail Raises Questions

In one 2018 exchange, she reportedly showed interest in a Hermès Apple Watch band after being told Epstein wanted to gift it to her. The records also indicated Epstein contacted Ruemmler on July 6, 2019, the day he was arrested on sex trafficking charges, among several calls placed that evening. In a statement, Solomon said he had accepted her resignation and respected her decision, calling her one of the most accomplished professionals in her field and a mentor to many within the organisation.

Past Legal Role Under Scrutiny

Ruemmler told media that the attention around her earlier work as a defence attorney had become a distraction. Before joining Goldman Sachs in 2020, she served as White House Counsel during the Obama administration and previously led white-collar defence and investigations work at Latham & Watkins. Earlier, Ruemmler said she interacted with Epstein strictly in a professional legal capacity.

Epstein Case Timeline Revisited

Stating she had no knowledge of any ongoing criminal conduct at the time and did not know him as he was later revealed to be. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges and died the following month in a Manhattan jail cell in a death ruled a suicide by authorities