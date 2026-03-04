Sharad Pawar To Represent Opposition In Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar will represent the Opposition in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls after the Congress decided to back his candidature. The decision comes following consultations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with Congress leaders confirming that the party’s high command has approved support for Pawar.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said the party had initially staked claim to the Rajya Sabha seat, citing its status as a national party and strong internal demand. However, he said leaders from the NCP (SP) faction reached out to Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, emphasising that Pawar was the senior-most leader in the alliance.

Wadettiwar added that the Congress leadership ultimately chose to abide by the coalition’s principles. “We are following the ethics of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Our high command has decided to support Pawar Saheb,” he said.

According to Wadettiwar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed the decision, stating that the party would back Pawar’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha seat.