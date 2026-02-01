Chandigarh Man Ditches Apple Watch For Cartier, Says Life Is ‘Far Calmer’ Without Notifications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Smartwatches are designed to make life easier, tracking health, delivering notifications and keeping users constantly connected. But for a Chandigarh-based man, the experience proved to be overwhelming rather than helpful.

Rattan Dhillon recently said he has switched from an Apple Watch to a simple analogue timepiece, claiming the move has brought a noticeable sense of calm to his daily life.

‘Addicted To Constant Notifications’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhillon wrote that he had become “addicted to constant notifications and calls” because of the smartwatch.

It’s been a year since I switched from an Apple Watch to a simple analog watch and honestly, it’s been so much more peaceful.



I’d become addicted to constant notifications and calls; it was distracting while driving, annoying to keep charging, and even awkward in social… pic.twitter.com/y9D8sTOn5G — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) January 31, 2026

He said the device was distracting while driving, required frequent charging, and even led to awkward social situations. According to Dhillon, people often assumed he was in a hurry or disinterested whenever he glanced at his wrist.

‘A Watch Should Be For Telling Time’

Urging others to reconsider their reliance on smartwatches, Dhillon argued that notifications are better left to smartphones.

“A watch should be for telling time; we already have phones for notifications. Make the switch to an analogue watch—you’ll feel calmer and better. Trust me!” he wrote.

Social Media Backs Simplicity

The post struck a chord with many users on X, with several praising Dhillon for choosing simplicity over constant connectivity.

One user commented, “Sir, you are late to the party. I already stopped using digital watches, smart watches about 2 to 3 years ago, I believe..!!”

Another wrote, “We already have screens in our pockets, we don't need one on our wrist too. Simple is definitely better. Enjoy the calm!”

A third user added, “I use a digital watch with no internet or notification linkage, so it gives me exactly what a watch should: time, alarms, and basic utility.”

Post Gains Traction Online

Shared on January 31, 2026, Dhillon’s post has since garnered 48,000 views along with a steady stream of comments, reflecting a broader conversation around digital fatigue and constant connectivity.