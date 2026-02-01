Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingChandigarh Man Ditches Apple Watch For Cartier, Says Life Is ‘Far Calmer’ Without Notifications

Chandigarh Man Ditches Apple Watch For Cartier, Says Life Is ‘Far Calmer’ Without Notifications

Rattan Dhillon recently said he has switched from an Apple Watch to a simple analogue timepiece, claiming the move has brought a noticeable sense of calm to his daily life.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Smartwatches are designed to make life easier, tracking health, delivering notifications and keeping users constantly connected. But for a Chandigarh-based man, the experience proved to be overwhelming rather than helpful.

Rattan Dhillon recently said he has switched from an Apple Watch to a simple analogue timepiece, claiming the move has brought a noticeable sense of calm to his daily life.

‘Addicted To Constant Notifications’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhillon wrote that he had become “addicted to constant notifications and calls” because of the smartwatch.

He said the device was distracting while driving, required frequent charging, and even led to awkward social situations. According to Dhillon, people often assumed he was in a hurry or disinterested whenever he glanced at his wrist.

‘A Watch Should Be For Telling Time’

Urging others to reconsider their reliance on smartwatches, Dhillon argued that notifications are better left to smartphones.

“A watch should be for telling time; we already have phones for notifications. Make the switch to an analogue watch—you’ll feel calmer and better. Trust me!” he wrote.

Social Media Backs Simplicity

The post struck a chord with many users on X, with several praising Dhillon for choosing simplicity over constant connectivity.

One user commented, “Sir, you are late to the party. I already stopped using digital watches, smart watches about 2 to 3 years ago, I believe..!!”

Another wrote, “We already have screens in our pockets, we don't need one on our wrist too. Simple is definitely better. Enjoy the calm!”

A third user added, “I use a digital watch with no internet or notification linkage, so it gives me exactly what a watch should: time, alarms, and basic utility.”

Post Gains Traction Online

Shared on January 31, 2026, Dhillon’s post has since garnered 48,000 views along with a steady stream of comments, reflecting a broader conversation around digital fatigue and constant connectivity.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rattan Dhillon switch from an Apple Watch to an analogue timepiece?

Rattan Dhillon found his smartwatch overwhelming due to constant notifications and calls. He felt it was distracting, required frequent charging, and led to awkward social perceptions.

What issues did Rattan Dhillon experience with his smartwatch?

He became addicted to constant notifications and calls. The smartwatch was also distracting while driving and led to social awkwardness when he glanced at his wrist.

What is Rattan Dhillon's philosophy on what a watch should do?

Dhillon believes a watch should primarily be for telling time. He suggests that smartphones are better suited for handling notifications.

How did social media users react to Rattan Dhillon's post?

Many users on X agreed with Dhillon, praising his choice of simplicity. They shared similar sentiments about digital fatigue and the benefits of analogue or simpler watches.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple Watch Trending Post Cartier Chandigarh Man Ditches Apple Watch For Cartier
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget