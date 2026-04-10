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HomeTrendingFrom Sobbing Samosas To Nagging Nailpaints: Why Internet Can't Stop Waching These AI Slop Reels

From Sobbing Samosas To Nagging Nailpaints: Why Internet Can't Stop Waching These AI Slop Reels

From crying samosas to nailpaints the nag, AI-generated reels are flooding social media. Here’s why these bizarre videos are impossible to ignore.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

Somewhere between a teary-eyed samosa begging for mercy and a heartbroken bowl of rajma walking out on chawal, social media seems to have slipped into a bizarre alternate universe. What makes it even stranger is that this chaos isn't limited to food. One moment you’re watching nail paints argue like frustrated roommates, the next you see currency notes pouring out their emotions or a bottle of coconut oil raging dramatically on screen. There are no boundaries, no logic, just an endless stream of oddly human, wildly exaggerated characters that keep getting more unpredictable with every scroll.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by hybrid_aianimal (@hybrid_aianimal)

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The AI Content Flood You Never Signed Up For 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by AI_TREND STORY (@ai_trendstory)

Spend a few minutes on Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts, and it becomes impossible to miss. Fruits arguing like couples, vegetables dealing with heartbreak, skincare bottles dramatically “explaining” their purpose, and cats caught in chaotic relationship sagas.

The visuals feel slightly unnatural. The plots are wildly exaggerated. But the hook? Undeniable.

This isn’t just another passing trend. It’s an entire wave of content now widely referred to as “AI slop”, and it’s rapidly taking over feeds.

What Is AI Slop?

AI slop refers to the rapid surge of low-quality, mass-produced content created using artificial intelligence tools. Whether it’s videos, images or short scripts, the goal is simple, capture attention instantly and keep viewers hooked.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Bananito (@fruitloveisland22)

One of the best examples of this is Fruit Love Island, a viral AI-generated series where characters like Bananito and Strawberina flirt, clash, and “recouple”. Within days, it pulled in millions of views and a growing fanbase.

But even before fruits took centre stage, emotionally charged, bizarre storytelling had already gripped audiences. And just when it felt like the internet had peaked with trends like Ganji Chudail, this new wave arrived, louder, stranger, and far more addictive.

Why Can't You Look Away

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Joney BaBa (@joneybaba_07)

These reels aren’t appearing randomly. Platforms are designed to keep you hooked. Even a brief pause whether out of curiosity or confusion signals interest to the algorithm.

AI-generated content thrives on this behaviour. Bright visuals, exaggerated expressions, and bizarre narratives force you to stop and process what you’re seeing.

Unlike traditional creators, AI tools can churn out hundreds of similar videos within minutes. That means an endless stream of content, constantly evolving until something clicks — and once it does, it’s replicated endlessly.

The 'Brain Rot' Effect

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Gurmeet Singh (@healthyzone1234)

The phrase “brain rot” may sound exaggerated, but it reflects a real shift in how we consume content.

Fast, hyper-stimulating videos train the brain to expect constant novelty. Instead of focusing deeply, attention jumps rapidly, from one bizarre clip to the next. Over time, longer or more meaningful content can start to feel harder to engage with.

And yet, even the most absurd reels rely on familiar emotional triggers, love, betrayal, humour, sadness. 

A major reason these videos spread so quickly? People share them, often ironically.

You send it to a friend with, “Did I really watch this?" and in doing so, push the video further into the algorithm. What starts as confusion quickly turns into virality.

The more people laugh at the randomness, the more these clips are amplified.

Beyond entertainment, there’s another reason these reels resonate, escape.

When you’re tired or overwhelmed, this kind of content offers a break. No effort. No decisions. No emotional investment required. Just quick, easy distraction.

From dramatic rajma breakups to crying snacks with emotional backstories, this bizarre AI-powered universe shows no signs of slowing down. You might laugh at it, you might even call it absurd, but you can never ignore it.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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