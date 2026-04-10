Video Of Samay Raina’s Parents Celebrating ‘Still Alive’ Success Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina's comedy special 'Still Alive' surpasses 31 million views.

Parents celebrate comedian's success with cake and tea at home.

Raina returns to public eye after talent show controversy.

Special addresses past controversy and his year-long hiatus.

A video showing comedian Samay Raina’s parents celebrating the success of his comedy special, Still Alive, has gone viral on social media. Samay released the special on YouTube nearly a year after staying away from the public eye following the controversy around his talent reality show India’s Got Latent. The show began in June 2024 but was shut down after eight months due to backlash over a controversial joke made by one of the panellists, Ranveer Allahbadia.

Despite the controversy, Samay’s return has been widely appreciated by fans. The special has already crossed 31 million views.

Celebrations At Samay Raina’s Home

Since the video crossed over 30 million views in just three days, it required a celebration. A video of Samay’s parents celebrating the milestone has gone viral on social media.

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The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Khushboo Mattoo. Posting the video, she wrote that the success of Still Alive was celebrated at home with Samay’s father, Rajesh Raina, whom she described as “a rock” for the comedian, and his mother, Sweety.

She added that the small celebration, that started with a cake, concluded with tea.

Just celebrated the success of STILL ALIVE at home with @rainarajesh the father who is like a rock to Samay and Sweety Maam who is everything to him and🥰 to us too. This ended with a big mug of Sheer chai!!



Lily cut the cake with them to celebrate the 27 million+ views ka… pic.twitter.com/IwQem4oiPV — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) April 9, 2026

Mattoo also wrote that they celebrated the video crossing millions of views, calling it “a national ode to parents, a salute to courage, and the rise of a phoenix”.

What The Viral Video Shows

The viral video opens to show Samay’s parents cutting a cake at home along with a child.

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The first piece of cake went to the child and the second to Mattoo. She then shares the cake with Rajesh Raina and Samay’s mother as everyone celebrates the milestone together.

The wholesome family moment has resonated with fans across social media.

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’

Before releasing the special, Samay Raina dropped a teaser for Still Alive on YouTube. The teaser included a montage of clips from India’s Got Latent, and referenced the controversy that led to the show’s shutdown.

Initially, the comedian released the full special exclusively to members of his YouTube channel before making it available to the public.

The video description reads, “Samay Raina is back after a year. Watch Samay Raina’s debut stand-up comedy special - Still Alive.”

In the special, Samay talks about the India’s Got Latent controversy, where he was when it unfolded, how he dealt with the situation. He also announced Season 2 of the talent reality show before going much into the details.