Why Is 'TACO' Trending? Not Surprisingly, Trump's Mega Iran Warnings Led To This

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US President Donald Trump is facing a fresh wave of online criticism after announcing a temporary ceasefire with Iran, a move that comes days after issuing strong warnings of military action. The development has triggered a surge in “TACO” chants across social media, a term that has increasingly been used by critics to question the consistency of his foreign policy stance.

Trump Announces Pause In Hostilities With Iran

Trump revealed that Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire, alongside a commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. The announcement also included a decision by the United States to step back from potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power facilities.

Explaining the decision on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

He further added, “This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE.”

The announcement marks a sharp pivot from his earlier rhetoric, where he had warned of severe retaliation and even threatened to “wipe out” Iran’s “civilization” in a series of posts.

Social Media Erupts With ‘TACO’ Label

The ceasefire declaration quickly drew reactions online, with many users reviving the term “TACO,” short for “Trump always chickens out.” Critics used the phrase to highlight what they see as a recurring pattern in Trump’s decision-making.

One user wrote, “Trump preserves his TACO Tuesday reputation. Why anyone takes this guy seriously — well, I’m not convinced Iran does.”

Another commented, “Thank goodness it's taco Tuesday! For all of our sakes, will Congress please come back to Washington and shut this fool down before WW3!!”

A third reaction read, “Trump Chickened out again. TACO!!,” responding to a State Department video featuring remarks by Marco Rubio.

Who Coined The 'TACO' Narrative?

The phrase “TACO” was coined by Robert Armstrong, a columnist with the Financial Times, in May 2025.

It was used to describe what he identified as a pattern during Trump’s current term, where serious threats on trade or military action are followed by reversals or softened positions.

Ceasefire Linked To Broader Negotiations

Trump indicated that the ceasefire could pave the way for a longer-term agreement. He said the US had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, describing it as a workable framework for further discussions. According to him, most contentious issues between the two sides have already seen progress.

He also suggested that the pause in hostilities would allow both countries to finalise a broader deal, while reiterating that Washington’s key objectives in the standoff had largely been achieved.

The situation remains fluid, with the next two weeks expected to be critical in determining whether the temporary truce can translate into a lasting diplomatic breakthrough.

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