India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTrending'Applied To 500 Jobs, Got Zero Interviews': Bengaluru Graduate's Reddit Post Sparks Hiring Debate

'Applied To 500 Jobs, Got Zero Interviews': Bengaluru Graduate's Reddit Post Sparks Hiring Debate

In a post shared on Reddit, the 2026 BTech graduate said he had searched for opportunities across LinkedIn, job portals and company career pages, but none of his applications resulted in an interview.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 01:27 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bengaluru graduate applied 500+ jobs, received no interview calls.
  • He seeks genuine tech role for valuable experience.
  • Many graduates shared similar job market struggles.

A Bengaluru-based engineering graduate has triggered a discussion on the challenging job market after claiming that he applied for more than 500 positions in a month but failed to receive even a single interview call.

In a post shared on Reddit, the 2026 BTech graduate said he had searched for opportunities across LinkedIn, job portals and company career pages, but none of his applications resulted in an interview.

'I Just Need An Opportunity'

Describing his struggle, the graduate wrote, "Hey everyone, I’m a 2026 B.Tech graduate, and I’ve been desperately trying to find a job. In the last month alone, I’ve applied to over 500 roles through LinkedIn, job portals, company career pages, and pretty much everywhere else I could find. I haven’t managed to get even a single interview."

I applied to 500+ jobs in the last month and got 0 interviews. I’m genuinely in disbelief atp.
by u/Dangerous-Rip440 in bangalorejob

He said he was not seeking a high-paying role or his dream company, but simply wanted an opportunity to gain experience and begin his career.

"At this point, I’m honestly not looking for some huge package or a dream company. I just need an opportunity to work, gain real experience, and get an experience certificate that can help me move forward in my career. I’m open to pretty much any genuine tech role where I can learn and contribute. I’d also be more than happy to work with an early stage startup," he wrote.

Explaining why he reached out on Reddit, he added, "I’m posting this on Reddit because I genuinely don’t know what else to try right now. If anyone is hiring, works at a startup, knows someone who needs a fresher, or can point me towards an actual opportunity, please reach out."

He titled the post, "I applied to 500+ jobs in the last month and got zero interviews. I’m genuinely in disbelief at this point."

Graduates Share Similar Experiences

The post drew responses from several users who said they were facing similar challenges in securing employment.

One recent graduate wrote, "I also graduated last month, and seeing that I’m not the only one going through this makes me feel that the job market is doomed at this point." The user questioned why companies were asking for more than two years of experience for entry-level roles and said repeated assessments followed by silence were taking a toll on mental health.

Another user commented, "Chill, brother. I’m a 2025 graduate and still haven’t been able to land a good job. The market is really bad right now."

A third user said opportunities were available but not always attractive. "Several startups have contacted me, but I didn’t like their offers," the person wrote, adding that one company had offered Rs 16,000 per month for an AI trainee role with a two-year bond.

Offering encouragement, another user wrote, "Eventually, you’ll find a good opportunity, bro. Don’t lose hope."

Frequently Asked Questions

What job search difficulty did a Bengaluru graduate recently share?

A 2026 BTech graduate reported applying for over 500 positions in one month without receiving a single interview call. He shared his disbelief and struggle on Reddit.

What kind of job is the graduate hoping to find?

He is not looking for a high-paying or dream job, but an opportunity to gain experience and an experience certificate. He is open to any genuine tech role, including those at early-stage startups.

How did other users react to the graduate's job market experience?

Many users shared similar struggles, stating the job market is 'doomed.' Some noted companies demand years of experience for entry-level roles or offer low salaries.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 01:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Reddit Bengaluru Youth Btech Graduate Job Opportunities 500 Applications Zero Interviews
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
'Applied To 500 Jobs, Got Zero Interviews': Bengaluru Graduate's Reddit Post Sparks Hiring Debate
'Applied To 500 Jobs, Got Zero Interviews': Bengaluru Graduate's Reddit Post Sparks Hiring Debate
Trending
‘I'm a Taxi Driver, Not Your Servant’: Cab Driver Confronts Passenger For Smoking Without Permission: Watch
‘I'm a Taxi Driver, Not Your Servant’: Cab Driver Confronts Passenger For Smoking Without Permission: Watch
Trending
Man Takes A Nap Beside A Bull In The Middle Of A Busy Road, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Disbelief
Man Takes A Nap Beside A Bull In The Middle Of A Busy Road, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Disbelief
Trending
Viral First AC Coupe Decoration Video Costs Railway Officer His Job; CTI Suspended
Viral First AC Coupe Decoration Video Costs Railway Officer His Job; CTI Suspended
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas Of India 2026: Devendra Fadnavis Breaks Silence on Sunetra Pawar, BMC Funds and NCP Buzz
Ideas Of India 2026: Ex-RAW and Ex-ISI Chiefs Reveal the Only Way India-Pakistan Can Move Forward
Ideas Of India 2026: John Mearsheimer Warns India Against Getting Too Close to the US
Ideas Of India 2026: Gauranga Das Says the Bhagavad Gita Is the Manual for Fearlessness
Ideas Of India 2026: Sanya Malhotra Says Growth Begins Outside the Comfort Zone
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget