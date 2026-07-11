Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengaluru graduate applied 500+ jobs, received no interview calls.

He seeks genuine tech role for valuable experience.

Many graduates shared similar job market struggles.

A Bengaluru-based engineering graduate has triggered a discussion on the challenging job market after claiming that he applied for more than 500 positions in a month but failed to receive even a single interview call.

In a post shared on Reddit, the 2026 BTech graduate said he had searched for opportunities across LinkedIn, job portals and company career pages, but none of his applications resulted in an interview.

'I Just Need An Opportunity'

Describing his struggle, the graduate wrote, "Hey everyone, I’m a 2026 B.Tech graduate, and I’ve been desperately trying to find a job. In the last month alone, I’ve applied to over 500 roles through LinkedIn, job portals, company career pages, and pretty much everywhere else I could find. I haven’t managed to get even a single interview."

He said he was not seeking a high-paying role or his dream company, but simply wanted an opportunity to gain experience and begin his career.

"At this point, I’m honestly not looking for some huge package or a dream company. I just need an opportunity to work, gain real experience, and get an experience certificate that can help me move forward in my career. I’m open to pretty much any genuine tech role where I can learn and contribute. I’d also be more than happy to work with an early stage startup," he wrote.

Explaining why he reached out on Reddit, he added, "I’m posting this on Reddit because I genuinely don’t know what else to try right now. If anyone is hiring, works at a startup, knows someone who needs a fresher, or can point me towards an actual opportunity, please reach out."

He titled the post, "I applied to 500+ jobs in the last month and got zero interviews. I’m genuinely in disbelief at this point."

Graduates Share Similar Experiences

The post drew responses from several users who said they were facing similar challenges in securing employment.

One recent graduate wrote, "I also graduated last month, and seeing that I’m not the only one going through this makes me feel that the job market is doomed at this point." The user questioned why companies were asking for more than two years of experience for entry-level roles and said repeated assessments followed by silence were taking a toll on mental health.

Another user commented, "Chill, brother. I’m a 2025 graduate and still haven’t been able to land a good job. The market is really bad right now."

A third user said opportunities were available but not always attractive. "Several startups have contacted me, but I didn’t like their offers," the person wrote, adding that one company had offered Rs 16,000 per month for an AI trainee role with a two-year bond.

Offering encouragement, another user wrote, "Eventually, you’ll find a good opportunity, bro. Don’t lose hope."