Wikipedia Turns 25: Here's How It Adapted In The Age Of AI

Wikipedia turns 25 today. What began in 2001 as a small experiment is now one of the most visited websites in the world. Over time, it has adjusted to major technology shifts, from desktop to mobile, from search engines to AI tools. A new global docuseries released today looks at the people behind the platform, including an Indian doctor based in Sweden. ‘

But the anniversary also reflects something less visible: how Wikipedia has evolved as a technical system, staying stable, fast, and usable in an internet that keeps changing.

Wikipedia Journey From Simple Pages To Global Infrastructure

In its early years, Wikipedia ran on a handful of servers and simple web pages. Today, it handles nearly 15 billion page views every month across more than 300 languages. It reaches over 1.5 billion devices worldwide.

To manage this scale, Wikipedia built a global infrastructure. New data centres reduced load time across regions. The site shifted to a mobile-first design, added dark mode, and launched lightweight apps for low-bandwidth users.

Behind the clean interface is a complex system that tracks edits, prevents vandalism, stores every version of every page, and keeps the site live during sudden traffic spikes. During major global events, millions search at once. Wikipedia’s architecture is built to absorb that pressure without collapsing.

Wikipedia In The Age Of AI

Wikipedia now sits at the core of the AI ecosystem. Its content trains language models, search engines, and voice assistants. Many AI tools “learn” from Wikipedia before responding to users.

Instead of replacing humans, Wikipedia’s AI strategy focuses on supporting editors, helping with translation, error detection, and repetitive tasks. Structured data projects and Abstract Wikipedia aim to make the same information usable across languages.

At 25, Wikipedia stands as both a human project and a technical backbone of the modern web.