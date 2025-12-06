Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Winner Leaked Online? Wikipedia Screenshot Claims Gaurav Khanna Has Lifted The Trophy

Hours before the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, a viral Wikipedia screenshot claims Gaurav Khanna is the winner. Fans debate authenticity as past “fixed winner” controversies resurface.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the countdown begins for the grand finale of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, social media is exploding with predictions, debates, and now—an alleged winner leak. With the finale scheduled for December 7, fans are just a few hours away from finding out who takes home the trophy. The top five contestants competing for the title are Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Malik, and Farhana Bhatt, and voting lines are currently open.

However, ahead of the final showdown, a screenshot circulating online has created a frenzy, claiming that the winner’s name has already been revealed.

A Viral Wikipedia Edit Sparks Controversy

According to a screenshot that has gone viral across X and Instagram, Wikipedia allegedly displayed Gaurav Khanna as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, with Tanya, Pranit, Amaal, and Farhana listed as finalists. The supposed leak instantly triggered speculation about whether the makers had already locked the winner.

The screenshot also included details of the evicted contestants from earlier episodes. As soon as fans spotted it, discussions erupted questioning the credibility of the leak, while some insisted it could be a random edit that might get changed at any moment.

Last-Minute Twist Expected? Fans Divided

While many social media users believe the leak could be accurate, others argue that Wikipedia can be edited by anyone, and the final result will only be confirmed on the show. Some users even suggested—ahead of time—that the name may be switched in the final hours.

The controversy has triggered fresh conversations about alleged “fixed winners” in past seasons.

Past Winners Also Trolled as ‘Fixed’

Over the years, several Bigg Boss winners have faced accusations of being “pre-decided.”

Names like Karanvir Mehra, MC Stan, Rubina Dilaik, and Tejasswi Prakash have often come under online scrutiny.

Fans had earlier claimed that “Vivian Dsena deserved the show more than Karanvir Mehra.” The trend continued when “Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was declared the public’s winner in front of MC Stan,” and many insisted “Pratik Sehajpal was the real winner instead of Tejasswi Prakash.”

With the winner leak now spreading like wildfire, only the finale will reveal whether the viral screenshot was a genuine slip or just another internet rumor.

Tags :
Bigg Boss Voting Amaal Malik Pranit More Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Farhana Bhatt Bigg Boss 19 Finale Bigg Boss Finalists
