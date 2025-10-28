Elon Musk’s Grokipedia Copying Wikipedia? Huge Similarities Raise Eyebrows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Elon Musk’s company xAI has launched a new website called Grokipedia, which looks a lot like Wikipedia. The homepage is very simple: just a big search bar and a clean layout. Each page has headings, small sections, and links to sources, similar to Wikipedia. But users can’t really edit the pages right now. Some pages have an edit button, but it only shows past changes.

Grokipedia also says its pages are “fact-checked by Grok,” the chatbot, but people are not sure how true those checks are, Verge reported.

Grokipedia Uses Wikipedia Content Despite “Better Version” Promise

Elon Musk had said that Grokipedia would be a much better version of Wikipedia, but many pages look copied from it, as reported by The Verge.

For example, the MacBook Air page says the content was “adapted from Wikipedia” under the same license.

The same note appears on other pages like PlayStation 5 and Lincoln Mark VIII, and their content looks almost the same, line by line.

A spokesperson from Wikipedia’s team told The Verge that “Even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist.” This shows that Musk’s platform still depends on the very site it wanted to replace.

Grokipedia’s Climate Change Page Sparks Early Debate

Some pages on Grokipedia are already creating controversy, especially the one on climate change. Wikipedia clearly says that almost all scientists agree that climate change is caused by humans.

But Grokipedia’s page adds that some critics think the agreement is exaggerated and that the media and groups like Greenpeace make the issue sound more serious than it is.

Right now, Grokipedia has about 885,000 articles, while Wikipedia has nearly 7 million English pages.

Grokipedia is still in its early version (v0.1), so it might change later. But for now, it feels more like a copy of Wikipedia than a new and improved version.