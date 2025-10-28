Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyElon Musk’s Grokipedia Copying Wikipedia? Huge Similarities Raise Eyebrows

Elon Musk’s Grokipedia Copying Wikipedia? Huge Similarities Raise Eyebrows

Elon Musk’s latest project, Grokipedia, looks a lot like Wikipedia, from layout to content. But unlike Wikipedia, you can’t edit most pages.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Elon Musk’s company xAI has launched a new website called Grokipedia, which looks a lot like Wikipedia. The homepage is very simple: just a big search bar and a clean layout. Each page has headings, small sections, and links to sources, similar to Wikipedia. But users can’t really edit the pages right now. Some pages have an edit button, but it only shows past changes. 

Grokipedia also says its pages are “fact-checked by Grok,” the chatbot, but people are not sure how true those checks are, Verge reported.

Grokipedia Uses Wikipedia Content Despite “Better Version” Promise

Elon Musk had said that Grokipedia would be a much better version of Wikipedia, but many pages look copied from it, as reported by The Verge. 

For example, the MacBook Air page says the content was “adapted from Wikipedia” under the same license. 

The same note appears on other pages like PlayStation 5 and Lincoln Mark VIII, and their content looks almost the same, line by line.

A spokesperson from Wikipedia’s team told The Verge that “Even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist.” This shows that Musk’s platform still depends on the very site it wanted to replace.

Grokipedia’s Climate Change Page Sparks Early Debate

Some pages on Grokipedia are already creating controversy, especially the one on climate change. Wikipedia clearly says that almost all scientists agree that climate change is caused by humans. 

But Grokipedia’s page adds that some critics think the agreement is exaggerated and that the media and groups like Greenpeace make the issue sound more serious than it is.

Right now, Grokipedia has about 885,000 articles, while Wikipedia has nearly 7 million English pages. 

Grokipedia is still in its early version (v0.1), so it might change later. But for now, it feels more like a copy of Wikipedia than a new and improved version.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Business
8th Pay Commission Approved: Modi Cabinet Sets 18-Month Deadline, Pay Revision From January 2026
8th Pay Commission Approved: Modi Cabinet Sets 18-Month Deadline, Pay Revision From January 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget