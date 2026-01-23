Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWhy Microsoft Is Teaching Non-Tech Employees To Code With AI

Why Microsoft Is Teaching Non-Tech Employees To Code With AI

Microsoft believes AI can remove barriers between ideas and action, allowing anyone to create rough software, test concepts quickly, and rethink how innovation happens inside large companies.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Microsoft is quietly testing a bold new idea, letting employees who are not software developers write code using AI. Designers, project managers, and other non-technical staff are being encouraged to build early product ideas with the help of Anthropic’s Claude Code. The goal is simple: move ideas faster from thought to action. 

Instead of waiting for engineers, employees can now create rough versions on their own. It is not a company-wide rule yet, but it shows how Microsoft sees AI changing who gets to build.

Microsoft Asks Non-Developers To Code With AI

Inside Microsoft, teams like Experiences + Devices, handling Windows, Outlook, Teams, Edge, and Surface, are testing Claude Code. Even the CoreAI group is part of this experiment. Employees are being asked to install the tool and try building simple prototypes.

The idea is not to replace engineers. Microsoft still relies on its developers and tools like GitHub Copilot. Engineers are now comparing Copilot with Claude Code and giving feedback. Copilot remains Microsoft’s main product for customers.

What is changing is speed. Earlier, a designer with an idea had to wait for an engineering team. Now, with AI, that same person can build a rough version in hours. It may not be perfect, but it is good enough to show the concept. That alone can save weeks.

Microsoft says it often tests rival tools to understand the market better. This experiment does not change its long-term partnership with OpenAI. Still, it shows how serious the company is about AI becoming part of everyday work.

AI Coding At Google & Microsoft Is Rising Fast

This move comes at a time when AI-written code is already normal. In April 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that 20 to 30% of Microsoft’s code is now written by software. He shared this during a public talk with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Google is seeing the same shift. In May 2025, Sundar Pichai said AI creates over 30% of new code at Google. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also believes AI should handle routine coding so humans can focus on harder problems.

These numbers show a clear trend. AI is no longer just helping; it is actively building. This could change entry-level tech jobs in the future. Companies may need fewer beginners and more problem-solvers.

For now, Microsoft’s experiment is small. But it hints at a future where anyone with an idea can start building, even without knowing how to code.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new idea is Microsoft testing regarding coding?

Microsoft is testing a new idea where non-software developers can write code using AI tools like Anthropic's Claude Code.

Who is encouraged to use AI for coding at Microsoft?

Designers, project managers, and other non-technical staff are being encouraged to use AI to build early product ideas.

What is the main goal of Microsoft's AI coding experiment?

The main goal is to speed up the process of moving ideas from conception to action by allowing employees to create rough versions of product ideas themselves.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
