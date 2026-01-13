Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Deep Dive | Who Is Santosh Janardhan, The Indian Infra Head Zuckerberg Just Trusted With Meta's Future

Santosh Janardhan, an Indian engineer at Meta since 2009, now leads Meta Compute, handling global infrastructure that powers Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 12:51 PM (IST)

Mark Zuckerberg dropped a long Facebook post announcing a new top-level initiative called Meta Compute. It spoke about building tens of gigawatts of computing power, working with governments, and creating infrastructure at a scale never seen before. But for many readers, one line stood out more than the rest. The effort, Zuckerberg wrote, will be led by Santosh Janardhan and Daniel Gross. 

Almost instantly, people began asking: Who is Santosh Janardhan? An Indian name, suddenly placed at the centre of Meta’s biggest future bet.

What Santosh Janardhan Does At Meta

Santosh Janardhan is the Head of Global Infrastructure at Meta. In simple terms, he is responsible for the systems that keep Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other Meta services running.

His teams handle:

  • Meta’s hardware
  • Global networks
  • Core software systems
  • Data centres across different countries

Every post, message, call, or video on Meta’s platforms moves through these systems.

After the Meta Compute announcement, his role became even broader. Mark Zuckerberg said Santosh will continue to lead Meta’s technical architecture, software stack, silicon work, developer tools, and the building and running of Meta’s global data centre network.

Meta now plans to build very large computing infrastructure over the next decade. This work is about setting up the base on which future products and AI tools will run. Santosh is responsible for making sure these systems are built properly and can handle heavy use from people across the world.

Santosh Janardhan Experience & Education

Before joining Meta, Santosh worked in companies where large-scale systems are critical. He led database and storage teams at PayPal, Google, and YouTube. These platforms handle huge amounts of data every day, and even small issues can affect users globally. Janardhan worked at Facebook(Meta) for around 16 years, as per his LinkedIn. 

He joined Meta in 2009. Over the years, he built and led production engineering and infrastructure software teams. These teams now support the core services used across Meta’s platforms.

Santosh started his education in India. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sardar Patel University. He later earned an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

His career combines engineering work with management roles. That background explains why he is now part of Meta’s long-term infrastructure planning, focused on how the company builds and runs its systems in the years ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Santosh Janardhan?

Santosh Janardhan is the Head of Global Infrastructure at Meta, responsible for the systems that keep Meta's services running.

What are Santosh Janardhan's responsibilities within Meta Compute?

He will lead Meta's technical architecture, software stack, silicon work, developer tools, and the building and operation of its global data center network for Meta Compute.

What experience does Santosh Janardhan have?

He has led large-scale systems teams at PayPal, Google, and YouTube, and has been at Meta since 2009 building infrastructure.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Deep Dive
