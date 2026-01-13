Mark Zuckerberg dropped a long Facebook post announcing a new top-level initiative called Meta Compute. It spoke about building tens of gigawatts of computing power, working with governments, and creating infrastructure at a scale never seen before. But for many readers, one line stood out more than the rest. The effort, Zuckerberg wrote, will be led by Santosh Janardhan and Daniel Gross.

Almost instantly, people began asking: Who is Santosh Janardhan? An Indian name, suddenly placed at the centre of Meta’s biggest future bet.

What Santosh Janardhan Does At Meta

Santosh Janardhan is the Head of Global Infrastructure at Meta. In simple terms, he is responsible for the systems that keep Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other Meta services running.

His teams handle:

Meta’s hardware

Global networks

Core software systems

Data centres across different countries

Every post, message, call, or video on Meta’s platforms moves through these systems.

After the Meta Compute announcement, his role became even broader. Mark Zuckerberg said Santosh will continue to lead Meta’s technical architecture, software stack, silicon work, developer tools, and the building and running of Meta’s global data centre network.

Meta now plans to build very large computing infrastructure over the next decade. This work is about setting up the base on which future products and AI tools will run. Santosh is responsible for making sure these systems are built properly and can handle heavy use from people across the world.

Santosh Janardhan Experience & Education

Before joining Meta, Santosh worked in companies where large-scale systems are critical. He led database and storage teams at PayPal, Google, and YouTube. These platforms handle huge amounts of data every day, and even small issues can affect users globally. Janardhan worked at Facebook(Meta) for around 16 years, as per his LinkedIn.

He joined Meta in 2009. Over the years, he built and led production engineering and infrastructure software teams. These teams now support the core services used across Meta’s platforms.

Santosh started his education in India. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sardar Patel University. He later earned an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

His career combines engineering work with management roles. That background explains why he is now part of Meta’s long-term infrastructure planning, focused on how the company builds and runs its systems in the years ahead.