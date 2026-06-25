iPhone 17 Got A Massive Rs 43,000 Drop: Here's The Condition That Comes With It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New iPhone 17 (256GB) available for Rs 80,990.

Refurbished iPhone 17 costs Rs 66,499 from Cashify.

Trade in old iPhones for substantial additional discount.

iPhone 17 Discount: The internet is already flooded with searches for the iPhone 18, and Apple fans cannot wait for the next big launch. Going by Apple's usual schedule, the iPhone 18 series is expected to arrive sometime in September. But before that happens, there is a good reason to look at the iPhone 17 lineup too. As new iPhones get closer to launch, older models usually see a price drop, and this time is no different.

We have broken down the numbers so you can decide if now is the right time to buy.

What Is The iPhone 17 Price Drop Right Now?

If you assumed the base iPhone 17 was not worth a second look, this deal might change your mind. The iPhone 17 (256GB) launched at Rs 82,900, but it is now available for Rs 80,990 at Vijay Sales. That is a straightforward saving for anyone buying new.

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For buyers open to a refurbished unit, the deal gets even better. Cashify is offering the iPhone 17 at Rs 66,499, though it is worth remembering that this is a second-hand device.

There is also a trade-in option worth considering: if you own an older iPhone 14, Cashify gives you an extra Rs 26,730 off, taking the total discount up to Rs 43,101.

What Are The Key Specs Of The iPhone 17?

While the price drop is the main highlight, the iPhone 17 still holds its own on specifications. It runs on Apple's A19 chip, paired with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring ProMotion technology and adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

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On the camera front, the phone gets a 48MP Dual Fusion system, including a 48MP Fusion Main camera and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide lens, supporting up to 4x optical zoom range. The front camera is an 18MP Centre Stage sensor.

Battery-wise, Apple claims the iPhone 17 can deliver up to 30 hours of video playback. It also supports fast charging up to 50% in 20 minutes with a 40W adapter, along with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W. The phone runs on iOS 26 and comes in Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender finishes.