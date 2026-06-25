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HomeGamingGTA 6 Price In India Will Make US Gamers Jealous: Here's Why

GTA 6 Price In India Will Make US Gamers Jealous: Here's Why

GTA 6 pre-orders are now live worldwide. Check how the game's price in India compares with the US, UK and Australia ahead of its November 2026 launch.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • GTA 6 pre-orders opened July 25, 2026, for PS5/Xbox.
  • Indian base game costs Rs 5,999, US price $79.99.
  • Indian pricing is also lower than UK and Australian markets.

GTA 6 Price India vs US: Rockstar Games has officially opened Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles worldwide. Two editions of the title became available for purchase at 12:00 AM local time on July 25, 2026, months before its highly anticipated launch set for later this year. The move also revealed GTA 6's price across global markets, highlighting notable differences between regions. In a pleasant surprise for fans in India, gamers here are paying less for the title than players in regions like the US, UK, and even Australia.

GTA 6 Price Comparions: Full Breakdown

Before GTA 6 pre-orders went live, Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, revealed that the title's base version will cost $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99 (USD).

Had the pricing been same globally, Indian gamers would have had to pay around Rs 7,558 and Rs 9,448 for the two versions, respectively. However, the official GTA 6 price in India is Rs 5,999 for the base version, and Rs 7,499 for the Ultimate Edition, which translates to $63.49 and $79.36 USD. 

Also Check: GTA 6 Price In India Finally OUT! Check Out How Costly The Much-Awaited Game Actually Is

GTA 6 is also significantly more expensive in Australia, where gamers have to pay AUD 129.95 and AUD 159.95 for the base and Ultimate editions. By comparison, the Indian price tags convert to approximately AUD 92.13 and AUD 115.17, respectively.

The situation is similar in the UK, where the GTA 6 base and Ultimate editions are priced at £69.99 and £89.99. In contrast, the Indian prices convert to approximately £48.21 and £60.26, respectively.

GTA 6 Release Date In India

GTA 6 is set to launch in India and worldwide on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game takes players to the fictional state of Leonida, home to several diverse regions, including the fan-favourite Vice City. Leading the story are two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose criminal exploits form the heart of Rockstar Games' next blockbuster adventure.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

When did GTA 6 pre-orders open?

Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders officially opened on July 25, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The game is expected to launch later this year on November 19, 2026.

How does GTA 6's price in India compare to the US?

The base version in India costs Rs 5,999 (~$63.49) and the Ultimate Edition is Rs 7,499 (~$79.36). This is lower than the US prices of $79.99 for base and $99.99 for Ultimate.

Which platforms will GTA 6 be released on?

GTA 6 is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. It will be available on these platforms worldwide starting November 19, 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
GTA 6 GTA 6 Release Date GTA 6 Price GTA 6 Price India
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