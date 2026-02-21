Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home Entertainment Celebrities 'This Is Not Me', Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Exposes WhatsApp Imposter, Shares Screenshot

Ayesha Khan warns fans about a fake WhatsApp profile using her name. The actress shares a screenshot and urges people not to engage with the imposter.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

Actress Ayesha Khan, who gained widespread attention for her appearance in the song 'Shararat' from Dhurandhar, often finds herself in the spotlight. This time, however, the buzz surrounding her name is linked to an alleged fraud being carried out in her identity.

A WhatsApp account impersonating Ayesha Khan has reportedly been contacting people using her name and profile picture. As the matter escalated, the actress stepped forward to address the situation herself.

ALSO READ: Rishab Sharma Hits Back At Anoushka Shankar, Shares 'Proof' Of Guru Bond With Ravi Shankar

Ayesha Shares Screenshot

(Image Source: Instagram/ ayeshaakhan_official)
(Image Source: Instagram/ ayeshaakhan_official)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ayesha shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat along with the phone number being used. She made it clear that the account does not belong to her and urged people to stay cautious.

In her message, she wrote, "This is not me! please do not entertain!" She also asked people not to contact or respond to the number, clarifying that she has no connection to the profile in question.

Her clarification aims to prevent further confusion and protect fans and industry contacts from potential fraud.

What’s Next for Ayesha Khan?

On the professional front, Ayesha Khan was last seen in last year’s release Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role. Before that, she grabbed attention with her dance performance in 'Shararat' from Dhurandhar, where her moves received significant appreciation.

Shriya Saran Faced Similar Issue Earlier

Ayesha is not the first celebrity to deal with a fake WhatsApp profile. A few months ago, Drishyam actress Shriya Saran also exposed an impersonator who was allegedly reaching out to people using her name and claiming the number was hers.

At the time, Shriya had expressed her frustration in a post, writing, "Who is this idiot? Please stop messaging people and wasting time. Unfortunately, this is bizarre. I feel bad that people’s time is being wasted. This is not me. This is not my number."

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayesha Khan Dhurandhar Actress Ayesha Khan WhatsApp Scam Ayesha Khan Fake Profile
