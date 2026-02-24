IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases - Here's Why

IPL 2026 schedule announcement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might release IPL 2026 schedule in two separate phases. This strategic delay is reportedly due to the Assembly Elections scheduled for early 2026 in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, which directly overlap with the tournament window (expected from March 26 to May 31).

Releasing IPL 2026 schedule in two parts - similar to the 2024 strategy - allows BCCI to finalize first 2-3 weeks of fixtures in non-poll-bound states.

Once the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the exact polling and counting dates for specific phases in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, BCCI can slot the remaining matches into windows that do not clash with voting days.

Expected Timeline for IPL 2026 schedule

Phase 1 Announcement: Expected by late February, covering the first 20-25 matches.

Phase 2 Announcement: Likely in mid-March, once ECI notification provides clarity on regional poll dates.

State Security and Polling Duties

The primary challenge for BCCI is deployment of security forces. Assembly Elections in states like West Bengal (294 seats) and Tamil Nadu (234 seats) involve massive security mobilizations. Since local police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are prioritized for polling and counting duties, they cannot provide the necessary "bandobast" for high-profile IPL matches at venues like Eden Gardens (KKR) and MA Chidambaram Stadium (CSK).

Challenge of Secondary Venues

In previous years, when one state had elections, teams could often move to a secondary home. However, 2026 presents a unique hurdle:

KKR's Dilemma: Usually, if Eden Gardens is unavailable, Kolkata Knight Riders look toward Guwahati (Barsapara Stadium).

Assam Factor: Since Assam is also holding Assembly Elections simultaneously, Guwahati is no longer a guaranteed backup, forcing the franchise and BCCI to look further afield at venues like Cuttack or Ranchi.

Venue Readiness Post-T20 World Cup

Also, since five of the major IPL stadiums (Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai) are currently serving as primary venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, a phased schedule provides ground staff more time to transition the pitches and stadium branding from international tournament standards to IPL requirements.