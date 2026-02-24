The schedule may be released in two phases due to upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, which overlap with the tournament window. This allows BCCI to schedule matches in non-poll-bound states first.
IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases - Here's Why
Fans can expect the first phase of the schedule - covering roughly 21 matches - to be announced by late February.
IPL 2026 schedule announcement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might release IPL 2026 schedule in two separate phases. This strategic delay is reportedly due to the Assembly Elections scheduled for early 2026 in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, which directly overlap with the tournament window (expected from March 26 to May 31).
Releasing IPL 2026 schedule in two parts - similar to the 2024 strategy - allows BCCI to finalize first 2-3 weeks of fixtures in non-poll-bound states.
Once the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the exact polling and counting dates for specific phases in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, BCCI can slot the remaining matches into windows that do not clash with voting days.
Expected Timeline for IPL 2026 schedule
Phase 1 Announcement: Expected by late February, covering the first 20-25 matches.
Phase 2 Announcement: Likely in mid-March, once ECI notification provides clarity on regional poll dates.
State Security and Polling Duties
The primary challenge for BCCI is deployment of security forces. Assembly Elections in states like West Bengal (294 seats) and Tamil Nadu (234 seats) involve massive security mobilizations. Since local police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are prioritized for polling and counting duties, they cannot provide the necessary "bandobast" for high-profile IPL matches at venues like Eden Gardens (KKR) and MA Chidambaram Stadium (CSK).
Challenge of Secondary Venues
In previous years, when one state had elections, teams could often move to a secondary home. However, 2026 presents a unique hurdle:
KKR's Dilemma: Usually, if Eden Gardens is unavailable, Kolkata Knight Riders look toward Guwahati (Barsapara Stadium).
Assam Factor: Since Assam is also holding Assembly Elections simultaneously, Guwahati is no longer a guaranteed backup, forcing the franchise and BCCI to look further afield at venues like Cuttack or Ranchi.
Venue Readiness Post-T20 World Cup
Also, since five of the major IPL stadiums (Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai) are currently serving as primary venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, a phased schedule provides ground staff more time to transition the pitches and stadium branding from international tournament standards to IPL requirements.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why might the IPL 2026 schedule be announced in two phases?
When is the IPL 2026 schedule expected to be announced?
Phase 1, covering the initial matches, is expected by late February. Phase 2 will likely be announced in mid-March, after clarity on regional poll dates is available.
What is the main challenge related to security for IPL 2026 matches?
Assembly Elections require the deployment of local police and Central Armed Police Forces for polling duties. This limits the availability of security personnel for IPL matches in affected states.
How do the Assam Assembly Elections affect potential backup venues for IPL teams?
With Assam also holding elections, Guwahati may not be available as a secondary venue for teams like KKR. This forces franchises to consider further afield options like Cuttack or Ranchi.