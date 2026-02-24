Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Decline As Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty Tests 25,500

Dalal Street Witnesses Decline As Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty Tests 25,500

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 03:46 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices fell significantly on Tuesday as the Sensex declined over 974 points to 82,319.89 and the Nifty fell more than 253 points to settle at 25,459.

Previously, during the morning session, the BSE benchmark rang the opening bell near 82,900, crashing more than 350 points, while the Nifty50 tested 25,600, taking a hit of a little over 100 points, around 9:15 AM.

IT Stocks Remain Under Pressure Amid AI Concerns

Weakness in technology stocks linked to concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence continued to weigh on markets.

“The trend of weakness in tech stocks stemming from the potential AI impact continues. The weakness in the ADRs of Indian IT companies indicates that this segment will continue to remain under pressure,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Markets Eye Trump’s Address, Tariff Developments

Vijayakumar said investors would closely track US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address later in the day and the signals he sends to global markets.

He added that the European Union freezing its deal with the US in light of tariff changes following the Supreme Court verdict, along with Trump’s warnings to countries reconsidering trade agreements, suggest that the tariff uncertainty is far from over.

“We will have to wait and watch how this drama plays out,” he said.

Mixed Cues From Global Markets

Across Asia, South Korea’s Kospi, Shanghai’s SSE Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was in the red.

In the US, equity markets ended nearly 2 per cent lower in overnight trade on Monday.

Institutional Flows And Oil Prices

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 3,483.70 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,292.24 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1 per cent to USD 72.13 per barrel.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Dalal Street Witnesses Decline As Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty Tests 25,500
Dalal Street Witnesses Decline As Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty Tests 25,500
Business
EPF Inoperative Accounts Update: EPFO To Credit Rs 1,000 Or Less Automatically
EPFO Latest News: Small Inactive EPF Accounts To Be Settled Without Claim
Business
Silver Prices Slip Today (Feb 24), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Slip Today (Feb 24), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Business
Gold Prices Continue To Soar (Feb 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Continue To Soar (Feb 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget