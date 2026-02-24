Dalal Street Witnesses Decline As Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty Tests 25,500

The Indian benchmark indices fell significantly on Tuesday as the Sensex declined over 974 points to 82,319.89 and the Nifty fell more than 253 points to settle at 25,459.

Previously, during the morning session, the BSE benchmark rang the opening bell near 82,900, crashing more than 350 points, while the Nifty50 tested 25,600, taking a hit of a little over 100 points, around 9:15 AM.

IT Stocks Remain Under Pressure Amid AI Concerns

Weakness in technology stocks linked to concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence continued to weigh on markets.

“The trend of weakness in tech stocks stemming from the potential AI impact continues. The weakness in the ADRs of Indian IT companies indicates that this segment will continue to remain under pressure,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Markets Eye Trump’s Address, Tariff Developments

Vijayakumar said investors would closely track US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address later in the day and the signals he sends to global markets.

He added that the European Union freezing its deal with the US in light of tariff changes following the Supreme Court verdict, along with Trump’s warnings to countries reconsidering trade agreements, suggest that the tariff uncertainty is far from over.

“We will have to wait and watch how this drama plays out,” he said.

Mixed Cues From Global Markets

Across Asia, South Korea’s Kospi, Shanghai’s SSE Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was in the red.

In the US, equity markets ended nearly 2 per cent lower in overnight trade on Monday.

Institutional Flows And Oil Prices

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 3,483.70 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,292.24 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1 per cent to USD 72.13 per barrel.