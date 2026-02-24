Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Around The Corner: Here’s When & Where To Watch It Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is all set to host its first big launch event of 2026. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will take place on February 25 in San Francisco. Like every year, the company will stream the event live so people around the world can watch it online. Anyone with an internet connection can tune in and see the new product announcements in real time.

Samsung is expected to reveal its latest Galaxy S series phones and possibly a few more devices during the presentation.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will happen on February 25 in San Francisco. The live stream will begin at 11:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the event through Samsung’s Global Newsroom website and its official YouTube channel.

The company usually places a live video on its homepage as well, making it easy for fans to join. You do not need any special pass or registration. Just visit the official platform at the given time and start watching.

Samsung events are usually clear and well-organised. The company explains new features in detail and shows how the devices work in real life. If you are planning to upgrade your phone this year, it may be a good idea to watch the event live.

What All Is Expected At The Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026

The main focus of Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will likely be the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

These new phones may come with better processors, improved cameras, and stronger battery life. The Ultra model is usually the most premium option, with top camera features and advanced tools.

There is also a chance that Samsung could introduce new wireless earbuds. The company often adds audio products alongside its flagship phones. More official details will be shared during the event, so fans will need to watch to see everything announced.