Ai+ Brings Pocket-Friendly Earbuds & Smartwatch, Confirms Pulse 2 Phone With 6,000mAh Battery

Ai+ Smartphone has announced its expansion into the AIoT segment with the launch of NovaPods and NovaWatch. The company also confirmed its upcoming smartphones, Pulse 2 and the Nova 2 Series. Pulse 2 is set to launch on March 2, while the Nova 2 Series will follow later. The brand entered the market in July 2025 and claims to have built close to one million users within a year.

The newly introduced audio and wearable products will be available on Flipkart starting February 27 at 12 PM, across different price segments.

Ai+ NovaPods, NovaWatch And Wearbuds Price In India

Ai+ has launched multiple products across audio and wearables, with prices ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 7,999. NovaPods Go is priced at Rs 699, while NovaPods Pro costs Rs 1,999. The NovaPod Clips come at Rs 3,999.

In the smartwatch segment, NovaWatch Active is priced at Rs 2,499, and NovaWatch Kids 4G costs Rs 2,999.

The Ai+ Wearbuds, which combine a smartwatch with detachable earbuds, are priced at Rs 7,999. All devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting February 27 at 12 PM.

Ai+ NovaPods, NovaWatch And Pulse 2 Specifications

Pulse 2 will feature a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It will pack a 6000mAh battery in a slim design and run Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS out of the box.

NovaPods Go offers 10mm drivers, a dual mic setup, Bluetooth 5.4, an IPX4 rating, and up to 24 hours total playback. NovaPods Pro includes Active Noise Cancellation, six microphones, Bluetooth 6.0, and up to 30 hours total playback. NovaPod Clips features an open-wear design, 50ms low latency, Bluetooth 6.0, and up to 16 hours total playback.

NovaWatch Active comes with a 1.73-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and an IP68 rating. NovaWatch Kids 4G supports GPS, 4G calling, SOS alerts, geo-fencing, video calling, and an 800mAh battery.

Ai+ Wearbuds include a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, built-in detachable earbuds, 2GB storage, Bluetooth dual mode, and health tracking features.