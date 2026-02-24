Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsKerala To Be Renamed ‘Keralam’: Union Cabinet Approves Proposal

Kerala To Be Renamed ‘Keralam’: Union Cabinet Approves Proposal

The Kerala Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on June 24, 2024 urging the Centre to officially change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to officially rename Kerala as ‘Keralam’, marking a significant administrative and political development ahead of the state Assembly elections due later this year. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the demand to adopt ‘Keralam’ had existed since the state’s formation on linguistic lines. The Cabinet’s nod clears the way for the formal change, following repeated resolutions passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Cabinet Nod After Assembly Push

The decision was taken at the first Union Cabinet meeting held in the new Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) complex, ‘Seva Teerth’. The Kerala Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on June 24, 2024 urging the Centre to officially change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’.

This was the second such resolution. An earlier proposal, adopted unanimously in August 2023, had been returned after the Union Home Ministry suggested certain technical modifications. Following those changes, the Assembly reiterated its request, paving the way for the Cabinet’s approval.

Cultural Identity & Political Context

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged the Centre to ensure that the name ‘Keralam’ is reflected across all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, replacing ‘Kerala’. The state government has maintained that ‘Keralam’ more accurately reflects the Malayalam pronunciation and the region’s cultural identity.

The move also comes in a politically significant year, with Assembly elections scheduled in the state. Earlier this year, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the official renaming of the state. He argued that the name ‘Keralam’ is deeply rooted in the Malayalam language and embodies the cultural heritage of the region.

With the Cabinet’s approval now in place, the formal process for effecting the name change is set to move forward.

Related Video

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Breaking News ABP Live Keralam Kerala Name Change
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Kerala To Be Renamed ‘Keralam’: Union Cabinet Approves Proposal
Kerala To Be Renamed ‘Keralam’: Union Cabinet Approves Proposal
India
‘Keralamite’ Or ‘Keralamian’? Shashi Tharoor’s Quip Sparks Linguistic Debate Amid 'Keralam' Name Change Buzz
‘Keralamite’ Or ‘Keralamian’? Shashi Tharoor’s Quip Sparks Linguistic Debate Amid 'Keralam' Name Change Buzz
Election 2025
Election Corner | Will Congress Walk Out & Walk To Vijay? Tamil Nadu Seat Sharing Rift Shakes DMK Alliance
Will Congress Walk Out & Walk To Vijay? Tamil Nadu Seat Sharing Rift Shakes DMK Alliance
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams Arrest Of Youth Congress Leader, Cites 'Dictatorial Tendencies'
Rahul Gandhi Slams Arrest Of Youth Congress Leader, Cites 'Dictatorial Tendencies'
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget