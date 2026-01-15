The film's release is delayed due to a legal hurdle with the CBFC not granting a censor certificate on time, leading to a stay on its release.
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Will Release On This OTT Platform: Check Details
Even before hitting theatres, Jana Nayagan locked its OTT partner. The film is set to stream on a leading platform, but court delays now leave fans unsure when they can watch it.
The excitement around Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was meant to be full of celebration. Fans were waiting for a grand Pongal release, songs were trending, and theatres were preparing for packed shows. Everything seemed ready. But just when the film was about to reach audiences, an unexpected legal hurdle changed the mood.
What should have been a joyful release has now turned into a tense wait. While the makers fight for clearance, the future of the film now depends on what the courts decide next.
Jana Nayagan Will Release On This OTT Platform
Even before its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan had secured a strong digital future. The makers locked a major OTT deal, ensuring the film would reach homes after its cinema run. This came as good news for fans who prefer watching films online or live outside Tamil Nadu.
The platform involved is Amazon Prime Video, known for hosting big Tamil releases. The deal promised a wide global reach and gave fans comfort that they would not miss Vijay’s film.
However, OTT plans depend on theatrical schedules. Without a censor certificate, the movie cannot be released in cinemas. And without a theatre run, the digital premiere also cannot move forward. What was meant to be a smooth journey from big screen to small screen is now on pause.
Jana Nayagan CBFC Controversy Reaches Supreme Court
The issue began when the CBFC did not grant clearance on time. A single judge of the Madras High Court ordered immediate certification, but the division bench stayed that order on January 9, stopping the release.
Producer KVN Productions LLP then approached the Supreme Court, saying the delay would cause heavy losses, as over 5,000 theatres were booked.
The Supreme Court refused to interfere and directed the makers to return to the Madras High Court. It also asked for a decision on January 20.
With Jana Nayagan carrying political tones and Vijay launching his party TVK, the case has drawn attention. Until a clear order arrives, both the theatrical and OTT journeys remain uncertain.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, 'Jana Nayagan' has a major OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video, ensuring its availability after its theatrical run.
The producers approached the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court stayed the release. The Supreme Court directed them back to the Madras High Court for a decision by January 20.