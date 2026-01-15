Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyVijay’s Jana Nayagan Will Release On This OTT Platform: Check Details

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Will Release On This OTT Platform: Check Details

Even before hitting theatres, Jana Nayagan locked its OTT partner. The film is set to stream on a leading platform, but court delays now leave fans unsure when they can watch it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The excitement around Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was meant to be full of celebration. Fans were waiting for a grand Pongal release, songs were trending, and theatres were preparing for packed shows. Everything seemed ready. But just when the film was about to reach audiences, an unexpected legal hurdle changed the mood. 

What should have been a joyful release has now turned into a tense wait. While the makers fight for clearance, the future of the film now depends on what the courts decide next.

Jana Nayagan Will Release On This OTT Platform

Even before its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan had secured a strong digital future. The makers locked a major OTT deal, ensuring the film would reach homes after its cinema run. This came as good news for fans who prefer watching films online or live outside Tamil Nadu.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jana Nayagan (Thalapathy 69) (@jana_nayagan_official)

The platform involved is Amazon Prime Video, known for hosting big Tamil releases. The deal promised a wide global reach and gave fans comfort that they would not miss Vijay’s film.

However, OTT plans depend on theatrical schedules. Without a censor certificate, the movie cannot be released in cinemas. And without a theatre run, the digital premiere also cannot move forward. What was meant to be a smooth journey from big screen to small screen is now on pause.

Jana Nayagan CBFC Controversy Reaches Supreme Court

The issue began when the CBFC did not grant clearance on time. A single judge of the Madras High Court ordered immediate certification, but the division bench stayed that order on January 9, stopping the release.

Producer KVN Productions LLP then approached the Supreme Court, saying the delay would cause heavy losses, as over 5,000 theatres were booked. 

The Supreme Court refused to interfere and directed the makers to return to the Madras High Court. It also asked for a decision on January 20.

With Jana Nayagan carrying political tones and Vijay launching his party TVK, the case has drawn attention. Until a clear order arrives, both the theatrical and OTT journeys remain uncertain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the release of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' facing a delay?

The film's release is delayed due to a legal hurdle with the CBFC not granting a censor certificate on time, leading to a stay on its release.

Has 'Jana Nayagan' secured an OTT release deal?

Yes, 'Jana Nayagan' has a major OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video, ensuring its availability after its theatrical run.

What is the current status of the 'Jana Nayagan' legal case?

The producers approached the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court stayed the release. The Supreme Court directed them back to the Madras High Court for a decision by January 20.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
